The Writer’s Block: Brooke Eden Talks Songwriting Journey and Favorite Songs

Brooke Eden shared her latest EP, Outlaw Love, earlier this year. The project sees Eden embrace herself fully, capturing her relationship arc with her wife, Hilary Hoover. With the EP, Eden is proving herself to be one of the more unique artists in the country space.

Eden recently chatted with American Songwriter about Outlaw Love and her journey as a songwriter. Check out our conversation, below.

American Songwriter: How did you get started in songwriting? Was that something you always wanted to do?

Brooke Eden: I had always written, even when I was little. I had two best friends–actually, Cassadee Pope who is a singer here in Nashville, and Ali Tamposi who is an insane songwriter. I remember us writing in my room when were were like nine years old.

I would say that I started to really know the process once I came to Nashville. I had written songs by myself before I got here. But, what I love so much about Nashville and the songwriting community here is that it is such a community–it’s so collaborative.

I actually used to sing at Tootsies downtown. The bandleader, Greg Humphrey, told me, “Brooke, Tootsies is Honky Tonk school and I have a feeling that you’ve already been through Honky Tonk school. What else do you want to do in Nashville?” I said, “Well, I really want to learn how to write a song the Nashville way.” He took me under his wing and introduced me to a lot of songwriters in Nashville. I will always thank him for that.

AS: Why do you think it’s so important to get in the room with other people and co-write?

BE: When you’re writing a song, it can be from your perspective, but when you’re writing a song with other people, that song becomes all of your stories. You can see the relatability between [you and them] and this human experience that we’re all in. For me, it’s the coolest thing when everyone gets on the same page and you’re all writing towards a goal.

I think it’s such a beautiful process to realize that you thought you were the only one who felt a certain way, and then you’re in a room with two other people who have completely different stories and can still relate. I think that makes an incredible song.

AS: Do you have a favorite moment from a co-write? One that stands out?

BE: I don’t necessarily have a specific favorite moment, but my favorite thing that happens in co-writes is when I have an idea and somebody is messing around on a guitar and they end up playing the same chords that I sang my voice memo to. That’s when you know it’s going to be magical. You’re on the same page without even speaking about it.

AS: What is the best songwriting advice you’ve ever been given?

BE: I think the best advice for songwriting is just to be honest and vulnerable. I used to be so afraid to be vulnerable and to tell my story. I think that being vulnerable unlocks a door that gets into the real stuff.

AS: Lastly, can you talk about five songs that have influenced your career and why they speak to you?

BE: One, I would say “Mama’s Broken Heart.” I just love how off the rails that song is and how blatantly honest it is. I also love that it talks about the generational things that happen. I also love “Unanswered Prayers” by Garth [Brooks]. I think it tells a story of how sometimes you want something so badly and then realize later that it is not God’s plan. I think that’s a really beautiful journey to go on.

“Beautiful” by Christina Aguilera. I remember hearing that song for the first time and being like, “Wow, there is so much beauty in that song.” There’s beauty in imperfection and I like to bring that into my songwriting.

Another song that has shaped my songwriting is “Bye Bye” by Jo Dee Messina. I love the independence in that song. And “Strawberry Wine.” It doesn’t matter what audience you’re singing that song to, people feel it and it brings a lot of emotion. It has this beautiful nostalgia.

