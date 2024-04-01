“You’ll Know It’s Me When I Come Through Your Town”: Fast Facts About “One Piece at a Time” by Johnny Cash

Most country acts in the late ’60s and early ’70s wore rhinestones and embroidered suits. Johnny Cash was the exception. He chose to wear all black to represent the poor and hungry, the “prisoner who has long paid for his crime, and those who have been betrayed by age or drugs,” Cash wrote in his 1997 autobiography, “The old are still neglected, the poor are still poor, the young are still dying before their time, and we’re not making many moves to make things right. There’s still plenty of darkness to carry off.”

After a successful run of releases on the Billboard Hot Country Singles Chart, Cash had several years of less-than-desirable results, going five years without reaching the top spot. That changed in the summer of 1976. Let’s look at the story behind “One Piece at a Time” by Johnny Cash.

Well, I left Kentucky back in ’49

An’ went to Detroit workin’ on a ‘sembly line

The first year, they had me puttin’ wheels on Cadillacs

Every day, I’d watch them beauties roll by

And sometimes I’d hang my head and cry

‘Cause I always wanted me one that was long and black

One day, I devised myself a plan

That should be the envy of most any man

I’d sneak it out of there in a lunchbox in my hand

Now gettin’ caught meant gettin’ fired

But I figured I’d have it all by the time I retired

I’d have me a car worth at least a hundred grand

Commercials

During the mid-’70s energy crisis, Cash made commercials for Amoco and STP. He also wrote music and appeared in commercials for Lionel Trains. Although his records weren’t selling, his first autobiography, Man in Black, was published and sold 1.3 million copies.

I’d get it one piece at a time

And it wouldn’t cost me a dime

You’ll know it’s me when I come through your town

I’m gonna ride around in style

I’m gonna drive everybody wild

‘Cause I’ll have the only one there is around

Billy Graham

During this period, Cash struck up a friendship with evangelist Billy Graham. He co-wrote and narrated a movie about the life of Jesus called Gospel Road: A Story of Jesus. Along with his wife June Carter Cash, he appeared on the Billy Graham Crusade TV specials and continued to include gospel songs on his albums.

So the very next day, when I punched in

With my big lunchbox and with help from my friends

I left that day with a lunch box full of gears

I’ve never considered myself a thief

But GM wouldn’t miss just one little piece

Especially if I strung it out over several years

The first day, I got me a fuel pump

And the next day, I got me an engine and a trunk

Then I got me a transmission and all the chrome

The little things I could get in my big lunchbox

Like nuts and bolts, and all four shocks

But the big stuff we snuck out in my buddy’s mobile home

Now, up to now, my plan went all right

‘Til we tried to put it all together one night

And that’s when we noticed that something was definitely wrong

No. 1

After Cash’s drought on the Billboard charts, “One Piece at a Time” reached the top spot on the Hot Country Songs Chart and crossed over to reach No. 29 on the Hot 100. This would be the last time Cash would top the country charts or appear in the Hot 100.

The transmission was a ’53

And the motor turned out to be a ’73

And when we tried to put in the bolts, all the holes were gone

So we drilled it out so that it would fit

And with a little bit of help with an adapter kit

We had that engine runnin’ just like a song

Now, the headlight’ was another sight

We had two on the left and one on the right

But when we pulled out the switch, all three of ’em come on

The back end looked kinda funny too

But we put it together, and when we got through

Well, that’s when we noticed that we only had one tailfin

About that time, my wife walked out

And I could see in her eyes that she had her doubts

But she opened the door and said, “Honey, take me for a spin”

The Real Car

Columbia Records had a Nashville salvage yard assemble a Cadillac, as described in the song, to promote the single. The House of Cash Museum in Hendersonville, Tennessee, displayed the car. It remained on display until 1986 and was later destroyed.

So we drove uptown just to get the tags

And I headed her right on down the main drag

I could hear everybody laughin’ for blocks around

But up there at the courthouse, they didn’t laugh

‘Cause to type it up, it took the whole staff

And when they got through, the title weighed 60 pounds

I got it one piece at a time

And it wouldn’t cost me a dime

You’ll know it’s me when I come through your town

I’m gonna ride around in style

I’m gonna drive everybody wild

‘Cause I’ll have the only one there is around

Psychobilly Cadillac

As punk rock became more popular, rockabilly and garage bands embraced the term psychobilly. The Cramps, who sprang out of Sacramento, California, began using the terms “psychobilly” and “rockabilly voodoo” on their flyers. Their 1979 album Songs the Lord Taught Us is a cornerstone of the psychobilly genre.

Ugh! Yeah, Red Rider

This is the Cotton Mouth

In the Psychobilly Cadillac, Come on

Huh, This is the Cotton Mouth

And negatory on the cost of this mo-chine there Red Rider

You might say I went right up to the factory

And picked it up. It’s cheaper that way

Ugh! What model is it?

Well, It’s a ’49, ’50, ’51, ’52, ’53, ’54, ’55, ’56

’57, ’58’ 59′ automobile

It’s a ’60, ’61, ’62, ’63, ’64, ’65, ’66, ’67

’68, ’69, ’70 automobile

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images