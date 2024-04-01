Inspired By Beyoncé, Levi’s Changes Their Name to Match ‘Cowboy Carter’ Track

Beyoncé gave legendary denim brand Levi’s a nod on her new album Cowboy Carter with a track called “Levii’s Jeans” featuring Post Malone, and in response the brand is changing their name to match. On Instagram, the brand’s official page showcased a fitting name change: Levii’s.

Videos by American Songwriter

Their bio on Instagram was also edited, reading “FKA (Formerly Known As) Levi’s” with a bee emoji. Additionally, the profile picture is also altered to reflect the name change.

Beyoncé has name-dropped a few brands over a few songs, leading to a untick in popularity for a time. For example, in her song “Formation” from 2017 she referenced Red Lobster, which led to a 33% increase in sales for the seafood chain and a trending search on Twitter for the first time. The power of a good name-drop from the biggest artist in the music industry is palpable, and, arguably, pretty good for business.

Levi’s new social media, courtesy of Instagram

[RELATED: Behind the Meaning of “Bodyguard” by Beyoncé–and the Man Fans Think Inspired It]

Beyoncé Sends Special Gift to Black Country Artists to Honor Their Contributions to the Genre

Beyoncé is honoring Black women in the country music genre after the release of her album but sending them a special gift. She sent K. Michelle and Mickey Guyton enormous bouquets of flowers with personalized notes. Guyton’s note read, “Thank you for opening doors for me, queen. Keep shining. Love and respect, Beyoncé.”

K. Michelle’s note read, “You’re killing it! I love what you’ve been doing and I know it’s not easy to enter a new space. Sending you positivity and respect. I hope to meet you one day. Love, Beyoncé.”

Guyton and Michelle posted their gifts on social media, sending love back to Beyoncé. Guyton wrote, “With opportunity comes possibility. The possibilities are endless with you [Beyoncé]. God gave me an assignment and I followed. May the doors continue to stay wide open.”

Michelle wrote on her post, “WOW! This is soooo nice. One of the nicest things EVER, I’m in tears. Thank you for giving me my flowers, they are so beautiful. I’m so nervous about FINALLY getting to put out my first country album, and this just fueled the fire. I’m so motivated. Congratulations on another ICONIC ALBUM AND ERA. Look forward to seeing you soon. Do your thing Cowboy Carter, YOU ROCK. So much love and support 4u.”

Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella