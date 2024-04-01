The Hives Announce North American Tour in 2024

The Hives are going to be busy bees this year with an extensive Europe and UK tour, and they’re also going to be opening on multiple dates for Foo Fighters’ Everything Or Nothing At All Tour. Luckily for American fans, they’ve also just announced a decently-sized North American tour, slated to start after the first leg of their European tour in July.

The Swedish rock band is going to trek across the US and Canada, and it doesn’t look like any opening acts for the last leg of the tour have been announced. The trek will promote the band’s most recent album, The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons.

The first US stop on the upcoming Hives 2024 Tour will be on July 19 in New York City at Citi Field with Foo Fighters. The last date of the tour will be October 2 in Atlanta, Georgia at Tabernacle.

The presale event for this tour will start on March 3 at 10:00 am local. You can learn more about the presale and get your code by signing up for the band’s newsletter. Ticketmaster will also be hosting a Live Nation presale event as well.

General on-sale for the Hives 2024 tour will start on April 5 at 10:00 am local. If your chosen tour date has sold out, we recommend checking out what’s available on Stubhub. You might get lucky and find some tickets that are cheaper than face value, too!

Get your tickets before they’re completely gone!

July 19 – New York, NY – Citi Field (with Foo Fighters)

July 20 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

July 21 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park (with Foo Fighters)

July 23 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium (with Foo Fighters)

August 7 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park (with Foo Fighters)

August 8 – Santa Ana, CA – Santa Ana Observatory

August 9 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium (with Foo Fighters)

August 22 – Paris, FR – Rock en Seine Festival

August 23 – Montpellier, FR – Palmarosa Festival

August 25 – Chateau de la Maroutiere, FR – V & B Festival

August 14 – Asbury Park, NJ – Sea.Hear.Now Festival

September 16 – Toronto, CA – HISTORY

September 27 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

September 18 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

September 20 – Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavillion

September 22 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

September 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

September 25 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

September 27 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

September 28 – Ocean City, MD – Oceans Calling Festival

September 29 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

October 1 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

October 2 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

