You’ve Been Avoiding These 4 Overplayed Rock Songs for Years—but It’s Finally Time To Give Them a Second Chance

Mainstream classic rock radio can be both a wellspring of nostalgic, feel-good tunes and a swirling whirlpool of the same 20 songs on repeat ad nauseam—these four overplayed rock songs included. But let’s face it. Just like clichés are clichés for a reason, there is also a reason why these songs get played so much. They’re good. Annoyingly ubiquitous, sure, but good.

It’s time to put the stereotypes and pop culture references aside and get back to the basics with these tracks. There was once a time when these standards were innovative and fresh. And while “fresh” might not be the first word that comes to mind when thinking of these overplayed rock songs, “tasty” might fit.

“Carry On Wayward Son” by Kansas

Kansas’ 1976 track “Carry On Wayward Son” from Leftoverture is far and away the band’s most iconic and recognizable song. The track didn’t break into the Top 10 upon its release, peaking instead at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100. Still, you’d be hard-pressed to find a radio station that doesn’t keep this song in its rotation. And why shouldn’t they? With its airtight harmonies and thoughtful lyrics (seriously, re-listen), it’s a great track. An overplayed rock song without a doubt, but rightfully so.

“Smoke on the Water” by Deep Purple

The next two tracks on this overplayed rock songs list are more ubiquitous in riff than they are in actual music. Everyone knows the “Smoke on the Water” riff, but when’s the last time you actually listened to the song all the way through? Moreover, when’s the last time you listened while actively considering the fact that the lyrics tell a true story of a gambling house that “died with an awful sound” after someone shot a flare gun during a Frank Zappa and the Mothers concert?

“Iron Man” by Black Sabbath

Again, more people seem to know the “Iron Man” riff than the actual song itself. And the ones that do know the song are likely to be turned off by the admittedly cheesy introduction featuring Ozzy Osbourne in robot form. But to revisit the lyrics with a more thoughtful ear—and think about the fact that Black Sabbath was from Birmingham, a city with a heavy iron industry—the song becomes less of a novelty and more of a worthwhile listen. And yeah, the riff is great too, of course.

“Hotel California” by The Eagles

Perhaps the prevailing theme in this “defense of overplayed rock songs” list is the fact that even if a song is annoyingly present on most mainstream radio playlists, the musicianship they feature is almost worth the constant repeats. The Eagles’ “Hotel California” is certainly in this camp. If you can get through the easy listening verses about being “Tiffany twisted,” etcetera, your reward at the end of the tunnel is a killer guitar duet by Don Felder and Joe Walsh. And indeed, it’s well worth the wait.

Photo by John Atashian/Getty Images