Born on This Day in 1963, the Producer Who Helped Miranda Lambert Create Multiple Award-Winning Albums

On this day (November 13) in 1963, Frank Liddell was born in Houston, Texas. His career is full of highlights, including a stint with Decca Records, founding his own publishing company, and producing multiple award-winning albums for Miranda Lambert. He has also worked with Chris Knight, the Eli Young Band, David Nail, and his wife, Lee Ann Womack, among others.

Liddell has an impressive resume. Early in his career, he worked as an artist and repertoire director for Decca Records. Then, in the late 1990s, he and Travis Hill co-founded Carnival Music Company, a publishing company that houses hitmaking songwriters. Their roster includes Brent Cobb, David Nail, Gretchen Peters, and Waylon Payne, among others. Kenny Chesney, George Strait, Reba McEntire, and Tim McGraw are among the artists who have taken Carnival Music writers’ songs to the top of the country chart.

Frank Liddell: Award-Winning Producer

Frank Liddell has produced albums for a long line of great country artists. However, his work with Miranda Lambert has yielded the most success. He produced her first six albums, Kerosene, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Revolution, Four the Record, Platinum, and The Weight of These Wings.

Platinum won Best Country Album at the 2015 Grammy Awards. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Revolution, and Four the Record each took home the ACM Award for Album of the Year.

He spoke to Music Row about his work with Lambert in a 2014 interview. “When making her records, we’ve always tried to take a picture of who she is at that time,” he said. “She’s not an 18-year-old girl anymore. She’s a 30-year-old woman. So, that’s the difference in the picture. It’s not that we changed the lens. She’s always had great instincts–spot on–and that’s hard to find,” he added.

“The most important thing to her is to be an artist,” he said of Lambert. “Not an entertainer or a celebrity. Everything stems from her artistry, not from the entertainment factor.”

