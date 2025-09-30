Zydeco: 3 Essential Albums From the Most Unique Early 20th Century American Music Genre

Have you ever heard of the Southwest Louisiana-born genre known as zydeco? This gorgeous genre of music was created by the often French-speaking Afro-American Creole musicians of that particular area, and it’s a gorgeous blend of blues, R&B, and indigenous Louisiana Creole music, like juré and la la. A few hallmarks of this obscure genre include the accordion and washboard.

Zydeco is a very unique and uptempo historical genre, and it’s a shame more people don’t know about it. And the best way to get into a new genre is by simply diving into the best it has to offer. Let’s look at a few essential zydeco albums, shall we?

‘Lay Your Burden Down’ by Buckwheat Zydeco (2009)

Any album by Buckwheat Zydeco from 1979 through Lay Your Burden Down is essential listening for new zydeco fans. However, I went with the artist’s final formal studio album before his passing in 2016, as it earned him a Grammy Award for Best Zydeco or Cajun Music Album in 2010.

The Lafayette-born musician was an incredible accordionist and overall musician, known best for his glorious live performances. And, considering he was one of the few zydeco musicians to reach mainstream levels of fame, I think his work is accessible enough for newbies to get into out of the gate.

‘The Big Squeeze’ by C.J. Chenier and The Red Hot Louisiana Band (1996)

This is the album that often turns newbies into serious fans of zydeco. In fact, this is the first zydeco album I personally ever heard. It’s a zydeco album at its core, but there is also a lot more to it. The Big Squeeze by C.J. Chenier and The Red Hot Louisiana Band was released in 1996 and features Louisiana blues, folk, and country elements as well.

‘I’m Here!’ by Clifton Chenier (1982)

Fun fact: C.J. Chenier, mentioned above, is the son of the Grammy Award-winning zydeco master, Clifton Chenier. I just couldn’t leave an album by the senior Chenier off this list. I went with the Grammy Award-winning 1982 record I’m Here!

Chenier was known as the king of zydeco for good reason. His talent really shines on this album, and it has all of the elements of a classic zydeco album. That frottoir, those gorgeous horns… The album lacks a massive amount of accordion, namely because Chenier was on kidney dialysis at the time and struggled to play. But really, it’s hard to hear any struggle on this album. Chenier is full of spirit, and the whole of the band’s contributions to this album are stunning. This is a solid party album if I ever heard one.

