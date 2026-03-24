3 Forgotten Blues Rock Bands That Ruled the 1970s

Blues rock really kicked off in the 1960s and 1970s, and quite a few bands made it big in the subgenre. However, some genuinely great blues rock bands from the 1970s, many of which hit the charts, have since been forgotten by today’s listeners. Let’s take a look at a few underrated blues rock outfits from the genre’s golden era that you definitely need to hear!

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Bloodrock

Bloodrock came to be in the 1960s and broke up in 1975, but they’re best-known for their works in the 1970s. Their self-titled album from 1970, in particular, was their breakthrough, peaking at No. 160 in the US. Their most successful album would be Bloodrock 2 from later that year, which peaked at No. 21 and is now Certified Gold. If you were a blues rock fan back then, you might remember them from songs like “D.O.A.”, a bluesy smash that made it to No. 36 on the Billboard charts in 1971.

Jo Jo Gunne

Not all blues rock bands were particularly high-energy, but Jo Jo Gunne (especially frontman Jay Ferguson) definitely was. This band was only together for a short few years between 1971 and 1975, but they went out with a bang and left behind some really memorable music. “Run Run Run”, in particular, was a No. 27 hit in the US and a No. 6 hit in the UK. Their debut self-titled album from 1972 was also a success in the US, peaking at No. 57. It’s wild to me that this band didn’t find more success in the 1970s. Sadly, Jo Jo Gunne came to an end after some lineup changes, but they did reunite briefly in 2005.

Juicy Lucy

Who could forget a band name like that? Juicy Lucy first formed at the tail end of the 1960s, and their first breakup took place just a few years later in 1972. During those brief years, though, this entry on our list of forgotten blues rock bands from the 1970s recorded some stellar material. Out the gate, they had a hit with their debut single, a cover version of “Who Do You Love?” by Bo Diddley, which hit No. 14 in the UK in 1970. Their debut self-titled album from 1969 and Lie Back And Enjoy It from 1970 were also noteworthy successes for the band.

Photo by Steve Morley/Redferns