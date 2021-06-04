Lil Baby & Lil Durk Drop Highly Anticipated Collab ‘The Voice of Heroes’

Rap giants Lil Baby and Lil Durk have released their long-awaited collaboration, The Voice of Heroes. Atlanta resident Lil Baby and Chicago native Lil Durk have each been heating up the rap scene for some time, so it’s only fitting the two would team up for a powerful project.

To accompany the project, the guys released a video for one of the noteworthy songs on the album, “How It Feels.” The video features the two rappers on a heist, stealing jewels and redistributing them back to the less fortunate. The two take on Robin Hood-like roles as they take from the rich and give to the poor.

In the song, Lil Baby addresses his roots, rapping, I know how it feel to think everybody against you / I know how it feel to watch bullets go through a windshield.

Taking on an executive producer role is shooting guard for the Brooklyn Nets, James Harden, who played a large role in the inception of the project. Harden and Lil Baby have been close friends for a while—a fact that came to light by the now-infamous video of Harden’s generous “honey bun” gift at Lil Baby’s birthday celebration in December—with Lil Baby recording a lot of the album in Harden’s home studio. Harden even teasingly released bits of the album on Instagram earlier this week to show fans what they had in store.

Lil Baby, also known as Dominique Armani Jones, rose to fame in 2017 when he released his mixtape Perfect Timing. Now, at only 26 years old, his trophy case has already grown extensively. At the iHeart Radio Awards on May 27, Lil Baby brought home the award for Hip Hop Album of the Year for his album My Turn.

Lil Durk, a rapper, singer and songwriter, is best known for his featured part on Drake’s song “Laugh Now Cry Later” and his song “Hellcats & Trackhawks” with Only the Family. He is also the creator and founder of the notable label, Only the Family.

You can listen to The Voice of Heroes below.

Photo Credit: Mario Pujals