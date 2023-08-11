DJ Khaled Announces New Album, Drops Lead Single with Future, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert

All summer long, DJ Khaled has been using his social media pages to show off the new hobby he’s picked up: golfing. A never-ending machine of catchphrases, most notably “We the Best” and “Another one,” Khaled’s go-to for most of this year has been “Let’s go golfing,” which actually became a viral trend on TikTok over the last couple of months. So, when announcing his brand new upcoming album Til Next Time on Thursday (August 10), the renowned producer-curator naturally capitalized on this, making golf the centerpiece of his album trailer.

Alongside his son Asahd, who he named his 2019 eleventh studio album after, Khaled continuously strikes golf balls in the aforementioned teaser. Additionally, as if to play into the (seemingly) blissfully ignorant character he portrays online, he speaks mostly about his greatness, and how much the hip-hop community will miss him once he’s retired.

“I was out here hustling. While you was sleep, I was awake. When you was awake, I was more awake,” he shouted in narration. “I’ma teach you how to appreciate greatness. Take a good look at me. Have you ever seen a unicorn? You’re looking at a one-of-one. The day I decide to walk way from the game, just know you’re witnessing the greatest to ever do it.”

While Khaled has yet to confirm a track list or release date for Til Next Time, his third album in three years, he did release the LP’s lead single on Friday (August 11), hours after first announcing the album. Per usual, the single, titled “SUPPOSED TO BE LOVED,” features a star-studded cast of mainstream emcees with Future, Lil Baby, and Lil Uzi Vert.

Sampling the iconic hit “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)” by Michael Jackson, which was surely pricey, Khaled turns the instrumental into a summery, romantic trap-rap song, where Lil Baby delivers a chorus where he’s practically swooning over an unspecified lover.

I’m tryna love you like you ‘posed to be loved

She know I’m a thug, she don’t treat me like no rapper

See you comin’ up, I can make that shit faster

Smooth operator, I ain’t tryna be no bastard

Of the three verses delivered by Baby, Future, and Uzi, the latter of the three’s is probably the most fascinating, where they use several vocal inflections to depict how head over heels they are for a girl, ignoring the success of their latest album Pink Tape to instead admire her.

See, even though I’m rich, I still sit back, just in my room

Starin’ at the stars, lookin’ at the moon

She must think I’m sweet but I be movin’ with the goons

I went number one but you still make me feel like two

Listen to “SUPPOSED TO BE LOVED” below.

Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Best Buddies