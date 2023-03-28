Behind the Band Name: Lil Uzi Vert

Evident in their raucous live performances, Lil Uzi Vert has one of the biggest cult followings and fanbases in all of hip-hop currently. Thanks to hits like “XO Tour Llif3,” “20 Min,” and “Just Wanna Rock,” they have been able to carve out a tremendously successful career.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

Behind Their Name

For years, fans have speculated the origins of Lil Uzi Vert’s stage name. While conspiracy theorists bring up the similarity it shares with the satanic name Lucifer, most people just assume it’s another silly “Lil” rapper name. Birthed Symere Bysil Woods, the 27-year-old Philadelphia artist actually has quite a bizarre story behind their stage name.

In an interview with Vibe in 2016, Uzi divulged how he came up with their moniker. “Man, I was rapping one day and some guy was like, ‘You rap fast, man, like a machine gun. Like a lil’ Uzi or something.’ And at that moment I just (realized), ‘Lil Uzi, yeah that’s fire.’ To this day, he don’t even know that he gave me [it],” they said. Check out the clip below.

Years later in 2021, on a livestream with world-famous YouTube creator Mr. Beast and other friends, they clarified that the man who gave them their name was actually a drug addict. “I got named by a crackhead,” they said. “Yeah he’s a good guy.”

Uzi’s Fast Raps

While Lil Uzi Vert is widely known for their melodic and rock-influenced bops, it is true that they can unleash a quick flow every so often. On songs like “New Patek” (2018),” “GLOCK IN MY PURSE” (2022), and “Silly Watch” (2020), their approach can be categorized as energetic and breakneck.

So, it’s no surprise that other folks felt this way when they were coming up. When Uzi is firing off speedy lyrics on a song, they can truly sound like a machine gun. Being able to have a style like this while also being one of the most sought-out melodic rappers in the business explains why they have been able to maintain relevance over the last seven to eight years of their career.

Lil Uzi Vert Lately

Currently, Uzi is in the middle of crafting their upcoming studio album The Pink Tape. An album fans have waited practically three years for, and which Uzi has delayed multiple times, they recently confirmed that the wait will soon end. “I’m putting the finishing touches on Pink Tape and I promise — and I made a lot of promises in my life — but this time I promise,” they said.

In 2022, they changed their pronouns from he/him to they/them.

Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage