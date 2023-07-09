Who’s Performing on the GMA 2023 Summer Concert Series and How to Watch

Summer just got a little hotter with the return of the GMA Summer Concert Series hitting New York City for its 15th year. Good Morning America will play host to the concert series at Rumsey Playfield in Central Park, kicking off with BTS’ Jun Kook on July 14.

“Get ready to dance,” Kook says in the video to announce the series. Kook will be performing his upcoming solo single “Seven,” which will be released the same day. While most acts will perform in Central Park in front of a live audience, Hozier, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Fitz and the Tantrums are scheduled to perform at the Times Square studio without a live audience.

Who’s Performing:

July 14 – Central Park

Jun Kook of BTS

July 28 – Times Square Studio

Fitz and the Tantrums

August 10 – Times Square Studio

Carly Rae Jepsen

August 11 – Central Park

Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Busta Rhymes feat.BIA ( A celebration of the 50th year of hip-hop)

August 18 – Times Square Studio

Hozier

August 25 – Central Park

Tim McGraw

Sept. 1 – Central Park

Sam Hunt

How to Watch:

The concerts will air on Good Morning America on Fridays from 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM. They will also be streamed live on the ABC app, YouTube TV, or Hulu + Live TV.

Tickets are FREE and must be requested HERE.

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT