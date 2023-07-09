Harry Styles Struck in the Eye by Unknown Object During Vienna Concert

Harry Styles was reportedly struck in the eye by an unidentified object during his Vienna concert, highlighting the ongoing issue of onstage projectile incidents.

Videos by American Songwriter

A viral video has been circulating online, showing the moment when Styles winces and instinctively holds his head after an unidentified object makes contact with his face while walking on stage. The unfortunate incident adds to a disconcerting trend where performers are being targeted and hit during their live shows.

It isn’t the first time Styles has faced such an ordeal, as his devoted fans have been known to throw various items, ranging from flowers to chicken nuggets, toward him on stage. Last November in Los Angeles, he was struck in the eye when a fan threw Skittles at him, emphasizing the recurring nature of these incidents.

RELATED: Adele Calls Out Inappropriate Fan Behavior—”Stop Throwing Things at the Artist!”

Unfortunately, the “Watermelon Singer” singer joins a growing list of artists who have fallen victim to reckless and disturbing behavior from fans during their concerts. Just last month, Bebe Rexha suffered a head injury and required stitches when a concert attendee threw a phone at her. The alleged assailant, Nicolas Malvagna, reportedly admitted to authorities that he intentionally aimed to hit her with the phone as a misguided attempt at humor. Such incidents underscore the concerning and unhinged conduct exhibited by some individuals in concert settings, posing a significant threat to the safety and well-being of performers.

Shortly after, Ava Max was also a victim when an attendee rushed to the stage and slapped her in the face during a Los Angeles concert. Similarly, Pink had a shocking encounter in London when a fan seemingly threw their mother’s ashes at her. Adding to the unsettling occurrences, Kelsea Ballerini was struck in the eye by a bracelet just days later.

Following the incident, Ballerini exited the stage, only to return later to directly engage with the audience. “All I care about is keeping everyone safe. Don’t throw things…I want it to be a safe place for everyone. We have little kids here, and can you help me do that tonight?,” she went to tell the audience.

Aware of this concerning trend, several artists have voiced their concerns and have urged concertgoers to cease such actions. Adele, during her recent Las Vegas residency show, took a stand and called out this behavior, urging attendees to put an end to it.

“Have you noticed how people are like, forgetting fu***ng show etiquette at the moment? People just throwing shit on stage, have you seen them? I fucking dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I’ll fucking kill you,” she told the crowd.

Harry Styles gets hit in the eye by an object thrown at him during his concert in Vienna. pic.twitter.com/mD9kzFoQvG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 9, 2023

(Photo Credit: Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic)