The yearly calendar is full of days worth celebrating, like Thanksgiving, Christmas, and the Fourth of July, but a holiday doesn’t need a big feast devoured or presents exchanged to be worthy of celebration. There are days of the year that have been christened for certain musicians—living and deceased—as a way to honor them and their contributions to music and to celebrate their craft.

Here are 10 musicians with their own days of the year. Which ones do you have marked on your calendar?

1. Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen’s birthday, September 23, was recently dubbed Bruce Springsteen Day in his home state of New Jersey. Governor Phil Murphy made the proclamation, stating “Bruce Springsteen is one of the most recognizable, iconic, and influential musicians—and New Jerseyans—of all time. It is important that we recognize Bruce for all he has done and will continue to do, from giving us the gift of his music to lending his time to the causes close to his heart … We thank him for showing the world what it means to live our New Jersey values.”

2. Bob Marley

Bob Marley is also honored on his birthday every year. February 6 is not just another day, around the world it is Bob Marley Day.

3. Bobbie Gentry

June 3 is Bobbie Gentry Day, but not because of a birthday or special anniversary. It is the day the fictitious Billie Joe McAllister jumped off the Tallahatchie Bridge in her hit song “Ode To Billie Joe.”

4. Kurt Cobain

There are two towns that celebrate Kurt Cobain Day on two separate occasions. The Nirvana frontman is annually honored on his birthday, February 20, in his hometown of Aberdeen, Washington. He is also recognized on April 10 (Nirvana’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction) in the Washington town of Hoquiam.

5. The Notorious B.I.G.

Another hometown hero, the Notorious B.I.G. has been honored with his own day in Brooklyn, New York. May 21 was dubbed Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace Day in the borough in 2016.

“On his birthday, Brooklyn salutes one of our own, who has never been forgotten as long as his music plays,” said the borough’s president Eric Adams when he declared the holiday. “His energy will remain and continue to inspire people throughout not only the borough of Brooklyn, but Biggie put Brooklyn on the map.”

6. Freddie Mercury

September 5 not only marks Freddie Mercury’s birthday, but that day also means the return of the annual Freddie For A Day celebration. Put on by the Mercury Phoenix Trust, the annual Freddie For A Day initiative brings people together to dress as the star in order to raise awareness and funds to fight AIDS.

7. Bob Dylan

Not just one day, but an entire weekend is devoted to Bob Dylan. His hometown of Hibbing, Minnesota used to host the annual Dylan Days in May, but the celebration has since moved to the nearby town of Duluth and dubbed the Duluth Dylan Fest.

“Duluth Dylan Fest is dedicated to showcasing Duluth’s vibrant art scene,” their website reads.

8. The Beatles

The Beatles one-up Dylan’s weekend as they are honored annually with an entire week. The band’s old stomping grounds, Liverpool’s Cavern Club, holds the International Beatleweek every August. This year the celebration will take place from August 23 until August 29.

