Bruce Springsteen Day Declared in New Jersey on September 23

Bruce Springsteen’s birthday, September 23, is officially Bruce Springsteen Day in his home state of New Jersey.

Governor of New Jersey Phil Murphy made the proclamation recently at the American Music Honors at the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music, which is housed on the campus of Monmouth University. The school is located minutes from Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch where Springsteen was born in 1973.

“Bruce Springsteen is one of the most recognizable, iconic and influential musicians – and New Jerseyans – of all time,” Murphy stated, according to Billboard. “It is important that we recognize Bruce for all he has done and will continue to do, from giving us the gift of his music to lending his time to the causes close to his heart, including making the Archives and Center for American Music a repository that will inspire tomorrow’s songwriters and singers. We thank him for showing the world what it means to live our New Jersey values. I am both honored and proud to declare his birthday Bruce Springsteen Day in New Jersey.”

The official proclamation from the State of New Jersey Executive Department chronicles Springsteen’s life story, referencing such milestones as being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1999, performing at former President Barack Obama’s 2009 inauguration, receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016 and the National Medal of Arts in 2023.

“Bruce Springsteen will forever be remembered as the voice of the Garden State, signaling to the world that New Jerseyans were born to run,” the final proclamation states, in reference to Springsteen’s classic 1975 hit “Born to Run.”

The legendary singer recently wrapped up the first round of dates on his Bruce Springsteen & E Street Band Tour. They’ll venture over to Europe for a string of dates in April, May and June before returning to North America for several shows from August through December. The tour concludes with s two-night stay at the Chase Center in San Fransisco, California, on December 8 and 10.

