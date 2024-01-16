3 of Bruce Springsteen’s Favorite Songwriters

We’d wager that many people would include Bruce Springsteen in a list of their favorite songwriters. He is a singular voice in rock. But, even The Boss has been inspired by someone. His list of favorite songwriters might look very similar to your own. Check out three of his biggest inspirations, below.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: Bruce Springsteen Marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day with Emotional Performance Clip, Poignant Quote]

1. Roy Orbison

Springsteen credits Roy Orbison for inspiring him to think outside the bounds of traditional songwriting. “But for me, Roy’s ballads were always best when you were alone and in the dark,” Springsteen once explained. “Roy scrapped the idea that you needed verse-chorus-verse-chorus-bridge-verse-chorus to have a hit.”

You can hear Orbison’s influence in Springsteen’s more off-kilter and sprawling tracks. The connection between these two icons isn’t hard to follow.

2. John Lennon/Paul McCartney

Springsteen certainly isn’t alone in thinking that John Lennon and Paul McCartney are two of the greatest songwriters of all time. The former Beatles have a golden list of tracks to their name–both together and as solo artists.

He credits “I Want To Hold Your Hand” (a joint effort between Lennon and McCartney) as having inspired his love for rock and roll–a story we are sure many people can relate to.

3. Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan has been included in countless “Favorite songwriters” lists. He is the songwriter’s songwriter. It’s no surprise Springsteen has given props to Dylan as well.

Both Dylan and Springsteen have made careers representing the “Every-man.” Dylan became the voice of the voiceless during the caustic and tumultuous ’60s, while Springsteen became the patron saint of the working class. We’d venture to guess (and Springsteen has said as much) that The Boss wouldn’t have been able to achieve that status if Dylan hadn’t shown him the way.

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Bob Woodruff Foundation)