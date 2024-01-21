10 of Ronnie Wood’s Best Quotes

If you’re extremely lucky, you get to be a part of one legendary rock outfit. If you’re Ronnie Wood, you get to be a part of several. Of course, Wood is most known for his work with the Rolling Stones. He has lent his guitar prowess to the band since the mid-70s. Before that though, he played alongside the Birds and the Jeff Beck Group. Needless to say, Wood has had quite the run in the music industry.

In celebration of the rocker, find 10 of his best quotes below.

1. “The blues echoes right through into soul, R&B and hip hop. It’s part of the make-up of modern music. You can’t turn your back on the blues.”

2. “I’m a diplomat by nature. I help find the middle ground. I crack a joke and use humour to help resolve potentially vicious situations quickly. It gets things in perspective and helps everyone to see that things aren’t as bad as they seem.”

3. “There’s a basic rule which runs through all kinds of music, kind of an unwritten rule. I don’t know what it is. But I’ve got it.”

4. “My real self is probably more creative and more frightening than any sort of drink or drug-induced state.”

5. “I’ve got an article where my mum says that I used to run home from school to watch the Stones on TV. Right from when I was at college I wanted to be in that band.”

6. “I still feel 29. Maybe I should act my age more, but I just can’t.”

7. “Songs are out there – they’re waiting to be grabbed. I start with a phrase, musical and lyrical, words like ‘I don’t think so’ and a nice riff. It rolls from there.”

8. “I’m more lost when I’m not on tour. I’m in a bit of a muddle at nine o’clock – ‘Where’s the stage?’ On tour, there are people directing and supervising you.”

9. “When I’m left on my own I’m my own worst enemy.”

10. “I have been rich, and I have been broke. Some of it is my fault for choosing bad management and making bad investments. But that is life – we all take risks.”

