Kelly Osbourne Celebrates Being a “Nepo Baby”: “I’m Proud of My Parents’ Achievements”

Outside of being the daughter of famed singer Ozzy Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne formed her own career in music when she released two albums, Shut Up and Sleeping in the Nothing. While it has been almost 20 years since she shared music with fans, the singer stayed busy working on shows like Project Catwalk, Fashion Police, and Australia’s Got Talent. She even voiced the character Hildy Gloom on Disney’s The 7D. Although Osbourne forged her own path, she recently discussed those who suggested she was a “nepo baby.”

For those who might be unaware of the term, nepo baby is short for nepotism babies. The term is often hurled at children of celebrities who benefited from the success of their parents. Knowing the impact her father and mother had on the music industry, Osbourne appeared to embrace the term as she declared, “I’m a f–king nepo baby and I’m proud to be a nepo baby.”

Osbourne praised her parents, admitting she is proud of what they accomplished. “I think that what they have done is incredible, history-making,” she said. “I go so far as to say both of them are iconic. But it doesn’t mean that I should automatically be given all of these opportunities. My parents have always taught me that you have to prove yourself.”

Kelly Osbourne Grew Up With Icons As Parents

Before the world received an inside look into the lives of the famous family on The Osbournes, father Ozzy Osbourne starred as frontman for the band Black Sabbath. Although the band fired him in 1979, the singer expanded his empire with a solo career as he produced 13 studio albums. His contributions to music helped him receive a spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2002. Just five years later, he received an invitation to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of Black Sabbath. While Black Sabbath and Ozzy shared their problems in the past, the pair reunited numerous times over the years.

As for Sharon, besides being Ozzy’s manager, she also nurtured a promising career thanks to shows like America’s Got Talent and The X Factor.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF