Watch Elle King’s Grand Ole Opry Performance of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” at the Ryman

Given the legendary status surrounding Dolly Parton, it makes perfect sense that the historic Grand Ole Opry wanted to celebrate the star’s birthday on Friday (January 19) with a special show. While Parton didn’t attend the show, several singers like Elle King jumped at the chance to celebrate her birthday by performing one of her songs. Although birthdays are a time to celebrate and have fun, King seemed to have a little too much fun when she continuously cursed while on stage. But through all the backlash she received, the singer still channeled Parton when it came to her cover of “Jolene.”

With it being the second year the Grand Ole Opry celebrated Parton’s birthday, King seemed honored to take the stage at the Ryman Auditorium. Sharing a snippet of what the celebration consisted of, King covered Parton’s “Jolene,” first released in 1973 and considered by Rolling Stone one of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time. King’s performance seemed to take over the auditorium as those in attendance sang along with her.

Fans React to Elle King’s Performance

While the show must go on, fans reacted to several videos circulating on social media showing King having difficulties with the words of her songs. Online, fans voiced their varying views on the singer’s performance.

Just a few weeks ago, King found herself in a similar position when she performed at New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash. When it came time for her to take the stage, King decided to sing her song “Drunk (And I Don’t Want to Go Home).” During the song, the singer yet again stumbled through some of the lyrics and even suggested “Who does?” when signing the verse “I don’t want to go home.”

Again, fans shared their concern for the country singer, but according to King, it’s just her. Before performing her song, she reassured fans, “It’s Ok, I live what I sing, y’all.”



Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images