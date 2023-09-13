10 of the Best Girl Groups of All Time

Don’t get us wrong, we love a boy band. But, there is something special about a girl group. From harmony-driven trios to big-haired rockers, girl groups have made waves in every genre. Girl groups have dominated for generations. Find 10 of our all-time favorites below.

1. The Supremes

Starting off strong, we have The Supremes. When you think of girl groups of the ’60s, this Diana Ross-helmed band is definitely on the shortlist.

They were one of the most commercially successful Motown acts–and for good reason. Ross’ sugary sweet vocals feel as timeless today as they did in the ’60s.

2. The Ronettes

The Ronettes were able to boast of being the only girl group to tour with the Beatles. It was just one of their many accolades, including a song in the Grammy Hall of Fame, “Be My Baby.”

Given that there was no shortage of girl groups in the ’60s, being looked back on as one of the most pivotal is no small feat.

3. Pointer Sisters

The Pointer Sisters weren’t afraid to think outside the box. They mixed more genres than most of their peers did in the ’60s and ’70s. Their unabashed approach to music-making paid off to the tune of seven Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100.

4. The Bangles

We love a good rock girl group. Too often, rock ‘n’ roll is left in the hands of the boys–at least culturally speaking. Bands like the Bangles prove the rock comes more from the heart than it does the pants. Of course, they infused some pop elements into their sound, but still rocked hard nonetheless.

5. TLC

TLC ran the ’90s. From “Waterfalls” to “No Scrubs,” the trio had hit-making down to a science. Their soulful harmonies and sharp lyricism were era-defining.

6. Destiny’s Child

Destiny’s Child is the blueprint. It’s hard to not be successful when you have three modern pop divas under one umbrella. Though Beyoncé is, of course, the undisputed standout. Each member held her weight in her own way.

7. The Chicks

Every genre knows the power of a girl group. In country, few all-women groups are as enduring as The Chicks–against all odds. Their humor is as honed as their sentimentality. From foot-stomping honky-tonk fodder to painful ballads, The Chicks can do it all.

8. Spice Girls

Who doesn’t want a little spice in their life? The Spice Girls were as enticing as their name suggested. Each with their own individual “flavors,” the Spice Girls had a little something for everyone–regardless of your palate.

9. HAIM

There is nothing like blood harmony and HAIM uses their sisterly bond to great advantage. The trio bounces between rocky anthems and intimate ballads as easily as breathing. Underneath all their musical endeavors is an intimate and synergistic connection.

10. BLACKPINK

K-pop bands are a powerful force in today’s musical landscape. Their precision is unmatched and their aesthetics have swept the nation. While many K-pop artists are operating at the top of their game, few have garnered as much buzz as BLACKPINK.

From headlining Coachella to their many major awards, BLACKPINK is vying for the title of “biggest K-pop group in the world.” Judging by the success they’ve amassed so far, they might very well clinch it.

