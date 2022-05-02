10 Songs You Didn’t Know Sia Wrote

Well-established as a solo artist, Australian singer Sia Furler has also left her mark as a prolific songwriter, writing with everyone from Beyoncé, Kelly Clarkson, and Britney Spears to Kanye West, Eminem, Beck, the B52’s Kate Pierson and even a collaboration with the legendary composer Giorgio Moroder.

Composing music for TV and film, as well as lending her voice as an actress, Sia has also released nine of her own albums, including her most recent Music – Songs from and Inspired by the Motion Picture in 2021.

Though Sia is behind writing nearly100 songs, here are 10 songs you may not have known she wrote with and for other artists.

“Titanium,” David Guetta, featuring Sia (2011)

Written by Sia, David Guetta, Giorgio Tuinfort, Nick van de Wall

“Wild Ones,” Flo Rida (2011)

Written by Sia, Flo Rida, soFLY & Nius, Axwell, Jacob Luttrell, Marcus Cooper, Niklaas Vogel-Kern

“Diamonds,” Rihanna (2012)

Written by Sia, Benjamin Levin, Mikkel S. Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen

“Pretty Hurts,” Beyoncé (2013)

Written by Sia, Beyoncé Knowles, Joshua “Ammo” Coleman

“Perfume,” Britney Spears (2014)

Written by Sia, Britney Spears, Christopher Braide

“Guts Over Fear,” Eminem, featuring Sia (2014)

Written by Sia, Eminem, Emile Haynie, John Hill, Luis Resto

“Kiss My Once,” Kylie Minogue (2014)

Written by Sia, Jesse Samuel Shatkin, Nermin Harambasic, Ronny Vidar Svendsen,Anne Judith Stokke Wik

“Déjà Vu,” Giorgio Moroder, featuring Sia (2015)

Written by Sia Furler and Giorgio Moroder

“Flashlight,” Jessie J (2015)

Written by Sia, Sam Smith, Christian Guzman, Jason Moore

“Invincible,” Kelly Clarkson (2015)

Written by Sia, Jesse Shatkin, Stephen Mostyn, Warren “Oak” Felder

Photo: Tonya Brewer