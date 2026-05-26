Brad Paisley’s Heartbreaking Tribute Performance to Late NASCAR Legend Kyle Busch: “I Didn’t Think I’d Have To Play This Song for This Reason Today”

Brad Paisley is paying tribute to a late legend. Over the weekend, the country star performed ahead of NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 race and used his time on stage to honor Kyle Busch.

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“I didn’t think I’d have to play this song for this reason today,” Paisley told the crowd before his performance. “Love ya Kyle.”

With that, Paisley began singing “Where I Get Where I’m Going.” Paisley released the heartbreaking track in 2005 as a duet with Dolly Parton.

At the event, though, he delivered a solo rendition that was emotional to say the least.

“I didn’t think I’d have to play this song for this reason today. Love ya Kyle”



“When I Get Where I’m Going” from Brad Paisley’s pre race concert. pic.twitter.com/VsdznmrmYb — Charlie H (@charliewh912) May 25, 2026

What to Know About Kyle Busch

Busch, a two-time Cup Series champion, died of pneumonia and sepsis on May 21. He was 41.

Paisley wasn’t the only person to pay tribute to Busch at the May 24 race. NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell also spoke about the late athlete.

“No one ever feels fully prepared to speak at a moment like this,” he began. “I think we can all agree that this was Kyle Busch’s home. Every racetrack was Kyle Busch’s home.”

“He competed like he had something to prove every single race, when in reality, he’d already proven everything,” O’Donnell continued. “What I think we’ll miss most isn’t the wins. It’s the guy who quietly wanted to help a teammate or give some advice. It was the husband, the father, or the guy who quietly did things for others when no one was watching.”

After some words to the Busch family, O’Donnell concluded, “Kyle Busch is NASCAR. He was one of a kind and there will never be another.”

Additionally, following news of Busch’s death, country stars took to social media to remember him.

“Man I am so shocked to hear about Kyle Busch passing away,” Blake Shelton tweeted. “First met him when he was 20 years old. What a legend. Prayers to his family.”

Dierks Bentley shared photos with Busch on his Instagram Story, writing, “Just a couple of dads talking about their kids.”

Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images