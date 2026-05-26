Jack Osbourne Teases a “Really Brilliant Actor” Who Could Portray Ozzy Osbourne in Biopic

Since Ozzy Osbourne passed away in July 2025, the legend’s family has worked to preserve the legacy he spent decades building. In true rocker fashion, Ozzy passed away shortly after returning to the stage for one last concert with Black Sabbath. Since that moment, the Osbourne family announced a new digital avatar of the Prince of Darkness and even a dark biopic. But while staying silent on many of the details, Jack Osbourne recently teased one of the leading actors up for the role of Ozzy.

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Getting the chance to embrace the persona of Ozzy is a dream role for any actor. But at the same time, it comes with a great deal of stress. If his legacy wasn’t big enough, perfecting his voice and mannerisms is nearly impossible. Yet, when speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Jack insisted they had a brilliant actor for the role.

Giving an update on the film, Jack said, “We do have someone that there’s been some communication with. I can’t really say who. Studios, they like to do the big reveals. But, yeah, we have someone in mind, a really brilliant actor.”

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When Will Ozzy Osbourne’s Biopic Be Released?

Trying to stay within the requirements of the studio, Jack refused to give a name. He did promise, “We’re very excited if it works out the way we hope. If Hollywood approves and the powers that be give us the green light, then we’re ready to go. So it’s very exciting.”

Like any film, Jack quickly learned that productions take a great deal of time. Not wanting fans to get discouraged, he continued, “ I can tell you this: we are moving ahead. I was on calls today about it. The script is right there. We are good. This movie will absolutely happen.”

When exactly will it happen – “Realistically — I mean, look, we’re already halfway through ’26 — it probably won’t come out until ’28. But you never know. But, yeah, we’re full steam ahead. We’re about to start going out and getting a director attached. So, fingers crossed.”

Still in the early stages of production, the Osbourne family has some time before the Prince of Darkness graces the silver screen. But until then, fans can get a special meet and greet with Ozzy when a new digital avatar version of the icon tours the UK and the United States in the near future.

(Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)