10 Timeless Love Songs That Will Melt Your Heart

Musicians have been singing about love since the dawn of time…probably. At the very least, it’s been a staple in music for as long as we can remember and isn’t going away any time soon. It’s an emotion everyone experiences from time to time (along with heartbreak, though, those songs belong on a different list). Because it’s so relatable, songwriters continually pull love out of their toolboxes whenever they seek to tug at the heartstrings.

There is no shortage of love songs we could add to a list rounding up the most swoon-worthy offerings in music history. Nevertheless, we’ve selected just 10 for you to revisit. Proceed with caution…these songs will melt even the most cynical heart.

1. “At Last” (Etta James)

Ask anyone you know and we bet they could name at least one wedding they’ve been to where Etta James’ “At Last” was the first-dance song. It’s understandable why the song has been chosen by so many couples to help ring in their nuptials. Finding the one can be a fickle task and this song is like the deep sigh of relief when that moment finally comes around.

2. “Make You Feel My Love” (Bob Dylan/Adele)

Bob Dylan originally recorded “Make You Feel My Love” in 1997. Since then, it has been recorded by a number of musicians—notably by Adele for her album 19. The English singer-songwriter sings this ode of romantic devotion in a low, rich register. While listening to the song, it reverberates around the body and somehow makes its way to your soul. It’s a message of undying love that few songs have managed to replicate.

3. “God Only Knows” (Beach Boys)

The Beach Boys’ lush harmonies in “God Only Knows” are some of the most stunning vocal arrangements in their catalog. Brian Wilson and Co. shudder to think what life would be like without their romantic partners in the lyrics while a cascading melody of horns and synth play underneath.

It was a quick write for Wilson. He has gone on record saying it only took around 45 minutes to complete. Nevertheless, it has gone down as one of the most timeless love songs of all time.

4. “When a Man Loves a Woman” (Percy Sledge)

Percy Sledge gave it all he had when he sang “When a Man Loves a Woman.” The opening line to the song is sung with such might, there is no guessing whether or not Sledge has been in love before. It’s clear he knows the feeling of not being able to keep his mind on nothin’ else and spending his very last dime all too well.

5. “Can’t Help Falling In Love” (Elvis Presley)

Some of the most affecting songs are the simplest. By all definitions, there isn’t much to “Can’t Help Falling In Love.” The song is made up of just a few simple stanzas and a repetitive melody. Nevertheless, the song has rolled around in the brains of many a love-dazed person since its release in 1961.

6. “Thinking Out Loud” (Ed Sheeran)

Ed Sheeran took the world by storm in 2014 with “Thinking Out Loud.” The waltzing ballad makes use of a timeless melody that is tailor-made for spinning someone around a dance floor. And darling I will be loving you ’til we’re 70 / And baby my heart could still fall as hard at 23, he sings from his soul in the chorus.

7. “Your Song” (Elton John)

Most love songs are written with someone in mind. Though Bernie Taupin has never revealed just who “Your Song” is about, we’d reckon whoever the subject matter is must have felt a tinge in their heartstrings upon listening to it. The only way to describe “Your Song” is “stunning.” It’s wistful, innocent, and exactly what you would hope to hear from a lover.

8. “Something” (The Beatles)

George Harrison got a rare Beatles cut on their final record, Abbey Road. Though the guitarist often had to yield to the mammoth writing partnership that was Lennon/McCartney, he surpassed their expectations on “Something,” creating not only a timeless love song but one of the Beatles’ signature tracks.

9. “I Will Always Love You” (Dolly Parton/Whitney Houston)

“I Will Always Love You” is so timeless that it went No. 1 twice with two different artists. Dolly Parton first released the tune in 1973 as a farewell message to Porter Wagoner and then Whitney Houston got her hands on it in 1992 for The Bodyguard soundtrack. Both versions have become cherished offerings in the love song realm.

10. “Lover” (Taylor Swift)

Taylor Swift’s “Lover” has become the “At Last” of more contemporary times. Many couples have used the swaying ballad as the backing track to their first dance post-wedding. Swift may have written it with her own partner in mind, but it has since become a universal ode to lasting love.

Photo by Raven B. Varona / Courtesy BTPR