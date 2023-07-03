Kylie Minogue’s ‘Padam Padam’ Becomes a Global Hit

Kylie Minogue’s catchy pop tune “Padam Padam” has just topped the charts in the UK, making it a global hit. “Padam Padam” is Minogue’s first Top 10 UK hit in over a decade, but the “Princess of Pop,” as she’s known as in Europe, holds a record for having the number-one song in the UK for 5 consecutive decades.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Padam Padam” is from Minogue’s upcoming album, Tension. Tension will be released by BMG on September 16, and is the “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” singer’s 16th studio album.

BMG SVP Jamie Nelson discussed the success of the single, saying, “We were all confident we were going to have a great result. But it’s now flipping into an area that’s unprecedented, not just for her, but for a lot of projects that have got so much history.” Nelson and Minogue have worked together for over 20 years.

RELATED: Kylie Minogue Says She’s Open to a Madonna Collaboration, Talks U.S. Tour

“Padam Padam” wasn’t initially played on BBC Radio 1, but the song managed to top UK charts anyway. However, after becoming a hit without any promotion from the station, “Padam Padam” began playing on BBC Radio 1’s C List.

Nelson told Variety “Sometimes there’s a moment that’s undeniable and it becomes a bit strange if you’re not supporting it. And it got to that point. When we launched this, thinking we were going to get Radio 1 was the last thing on our minds. But it’s one of those things where you’ve got fans that are so obsessive about the record, there’s been a lot of messaging into everyone at radio to make sure the record was getting the relevant support.”

“Padam Padam” is Minogue’s biggest hit in a decade, topping the charts in Australia and Ireland in addition to the UK. Minogue, who is from Australia, is looking to hit the top of the charts of many other countries as well, including the US, where the song has already garnered traction on TikTok.

Nelson added, “We’ve got so much more reach on the DSPs and TikTok now. It’s doubled over the last two albums. There’s a lot of heat and excitement about the record in America and we’ll continue to constantly build that story.”

Many other celebrated singers are reacting to Minogue’s success with “Padam Padam.” Ariana Grande posted a video to her Instagram Story of herself lip-syncing to the hit song, accompanied by the caption, “HAPPY LONDON PRIDE. I LOVE YOUUUUUU.”

(Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)