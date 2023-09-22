13 “Favorites” with Rock Chart Topper Ayron Jones

In 2021, Pacific Northwest rocker Ayron Jones earned his first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay charts with his song “Mercy” from his acclaimed LP, Child of the State. Well, to prove Jones is no one-hit wonder, the stellar six-string player earned the accolade again, topping the outlet’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart with his new single, “Blood in the Water.”

As such, we here at American Songwriter felt now was the perfect time to catch up with Jones and play a little game we like to call 13 Favorites, wherein we ask some accomplished musicians what their favorite songs, lyrics, and collaborations are.

American Songwriter: What is your favorite song you’ve written?

Ayron Jones: I think my favorite song is probably “Otherside.” To me, it’s this really cool mix of modern and classic without taking away from either side.

AS: What is your favorite song by someone else?

AJ: Right now, it’s gotta be “Planet Zero” by Shinedown.

AS: What is your favorite holiday song?

AJ: “All I Want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey.

AS: Who is your favorite artist?

AJ: Michael Jackson has to be my all-time favorite.

AS: What is your favorite album?

AJ: Audioslave by Audioslave.

AS: What is your favorite venue you’ve played?

AJ: I once opened for Deep Purple at a Roman coliseum-turned-amphitheater in Nimes, France. That’s got to be my favorite.

AS: What is your favorite collaboration you’ve been part of?

AJ: I worked on a project with Duff McKagen, Barrett Martin, Kim Thayil and Mike McCready called Levee Walkers. It’s some of my earliest recorded work but an incredible experience.

AS: What is your favorite nursery rhyme?

AJ: ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.”

AS: What is your favorite food on the road?

AJ: I love to get Vietnamese pho when I’m on the road.

AS: What is your favorite thing on your rider?

AJ: This is funny. My bottle of Jameson!

AS: What is your favorite musical decade?

AJ: The ’90s and Early 2000s for me. Incredible era of music.

AS: What is your favorite song lyric?

AJ: …If I don’t see you no more in this world, I’ll see you in the next one. Don’t be late. That’s Jimi Hendrix.

AS: What is your favorite thing about music?

AJ: Music is this unseen fiber of our world. Its vibrations aren’t just heard, they are felt and experienced. Music is the way we put meaning to our universe.

