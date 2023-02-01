Guitarist Ayron Jones’ 10 Favorite Songs—From Prince to Beastie Boys

Ayron Jones is fast becoming one of the most exciting musicians in rock ‘n’ roll. The iHeartRadio Music Awards-nominee and Sir Mix A Lot collaborator released his latest LP, Child of the State, in 2021 and it has garnered millions of streams chart-topping singles like “Take Me Away” and “Mercy.”

The Seattle-born artist is known for his electric guitar prowess and ability to solo like a midwestern lighting storm.

But one may wonder, what are the songs that have influenced the 36-year-old Jones in his rocketing and rocking up the charts? Below we have the answers straight from the artist’s mouth.

So, without further ado, let’s dive into Jones’ Top 10 favorite songs.

1. “Purple Rain,” by Prince

From the 1984 record of the same name by the legendary Minnesota-born rocker Prince, this song is an explosion of guitar talent. It’s no wonder Jones gravitates toward this all-timer.

2.“I Am the Highway,” by Audioslave

Fronted by Seattle standout Chris Cornell, this song by Audioslave was released in 2003 from the band’s self-titled 2002 debut LP.

3. “Voodoo Child (Slight Return),” by Jimi Hendrix

Another track from Jones’ Emerald City, the song by the best guitarist of all time was something of a beacon to follow for Jones. The track appears on Hendrix’s 1968 LP, Electric Ladyland.

4. “Smooth Criminal,” by Michael Jackson

One of the best songs by one of the best musical artists of all time. Though known as a pop star, Jackson used electric guitar in important ways on songs like this and “Dirty Diana,” among others.

5. “Black Flowers,” by Fishbone

The seminal Southern California band was an influence on so many groups, from No Doubt to the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Add Jones’ name to that list, too.

6. “Black Hole Sun,” by Soundgarden

The signature track from the Seattle grunge rock band, this song features six-string player Kim Thayil and vocalist Cornell at the peak of their powers.

7. “Know You’re Right,” by Nirvana

The opening song on Nirvana’s self-titled greatest hits album, the song was recorded before Kurt Cobain’s death in 1994 and was later released in 2002. It had been unreleased for years, even finding itself at the center of a legal battle between the band’s remaining members and Cobain’s widow, Courtney Love. The track hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Tracks and Modern Rock Tracks.

8. “Killing in The Name,” by Rage Against the Machine

A powerful song by the rap-rock band.

9. “Down in a Hole,” by Alice in Chains

Another from Jones’ Emerald City hometown, the emotive song by the grunge standouts, Alice in Chains, is amazing both in the studio and recorded acoustically for MTV Unplugged.

10. “Sabotage,” by Beastie Boys

Jones finishes out his list with a rap song from the Beastie Boys, a trio also known for their prowess as musicians on records like The Mix-Up.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/God’s Love We Deliver