Those About to Rock: Check Out the First Photo of AC/DC’s New Touring Lineup

AC/DC has debuted the first photo of the band’s new touring lineup in advance of the start of the rock legends’ impending 2024 European trek in support of its 2020 album Power Up.

Videos by American Songwriter

The pic, which was posted on AC/DC’s official website and social media pages, shows guitarist Angus Young with his back to the camera facing new touring drummer Matt Laug, and flanked by his cousin, guitarist Stevie Young, and new touring bassist Chris Chaney. Singer Brian Johnson is off to the side, and also is facing away from the camera, while looking toward Angus.

[Buy AC/DC Concert Tickets]

The photo is accompanied by a message that reads, “In the studio, gearing up for the [Power Up Tour] kicking off in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, in just one week!”

AC/DC’s most recent concert took place on October 7, 2023, as part of the Power Trip festival in Indio, California. The show, which was AC/DC’s first concert since the end of their Rock or Bust tour in 2016, featured Johnson, Angus and Stevie Young, Laug, and longtime bassist Cliff Williams.

On Laug Replacing Phil Rudd

Power Trip was Laug’s first-ever show with the band. Laug also is a member of Tom Petty guitarist Mike Campbell’s current group The Dirty Knobs, and has recorded and/or played with Alanis Morissette, Alice Cooper, and Slash’s Snakepit as well.

[RELATED: AC/DC Europe Tour 2024: How To Get Last-Minute Tickets]

AC/DC’s longtime drummer Phil Rudd played on Power Up, but the group hasn’t explained why he didn’t join them at the Power Trip gig or why he isn’t taking part in the new tour. That being said, Rudd was replaced by former AC/DC drummer Chris Slade for the band’s Rock or Bust tour because of Phil’s legal issues.

On Chaney Replacing Cliff Williams

Williams, who joined AC/DC in 1977, initially announced his retirement at after the Rock or Bust Tour but also played on Power Up. It appears that his performance at the Power Trip show will be his last with the band.

In February, AC/DC announced that Chaney had been hired “to carry the torch for Cliff” on the new tour. Chaney had previously been a member of Jane’s Addiction for many years. He also had played in Morissette’s touring and recording band for six years, and was a member of the late Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins’ group Coattail Riders.

On Johnson’s Return to AC/DC After Hearing Issues

Hearing issues forced Johnson to exit AC/DC’s Rock or Bust Tour early, and the band hired Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose to finish the trek. Johnson returned to the group to record Power Up, and special inner-ear monitors were developed that allowed him to once again tour with the band.

About AC/DC’s 2024 Tour

As previously reported, AC/DC’s 2024 tour kicks off with a 24-date European leg. The trek begins with a May 17 show in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, and runs through an August 17 concert in Dublin, Ireland. No other dates have been announced yet.

Tickets for AC/DC’s shows are on sale now via various outlets, including StubHub.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.