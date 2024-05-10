Boss EV-30 Dual Expression Pedal Review: Heavy-Duty Dual Expression

If you perform live regularly like me, you know how important it is to control your synth and guitar multi-effects processors seamlessly without having to worry about being tied down to a pedalboard. I find that this is where expression pedals come in very handy.

By connecting an effect to an expression pedal, you can adjust its parameters in real time, which gives you the freedom to craft your own unique sound and sonic atmosphere on the go.

Today I will be reviewing the Boss EV-30 Dual Expression Pedal. I found it to be a solid pedal, one that I could see being especially useful for guitarists with already-cramped pedalboards. Plus, it's versatile to boot – the EV-30 features two expression outputs that allow you to connect and control two devices at once.

Let’s find out more about the Boss EV-30 and if it's the right pedal for you.

Boss EV-30 Dual Expression Pedal Overview

Average Overall Rating: 4.8

Why I Like It It’s sturdy with metal construction.

The dual expression outputs allow you to get creative by mixing two effects.

Innovative internal mechanism for isolated dual expression outputs.

Pro expression control.

Simple to use. What I Think Could Be Improved It can be slippery (no grip tape on top).

Though it’s easy to use, it takes practice to achieve the desired effect.

Specs

Format : Dual Output

: Dual Output Output : 2 x 1/4" TRS jack (Exp 1 and Exp 2)

: 2 x 1/4" TRS jack (Exp 1 and Exp 2) Width : 80 mm (3.18")

: 80 mm (3.18") Depth : 192 mm (7.5")

: 192 mm (7.5") Height : 58 mm (2.3")

: 58 mm (2.3") Max Height : 92 mm (3.6")

: 92 mm (3.6") Weight: 780g (1.7 lbs. 12 oz)

The Boss EV-30 is a dual-expression pedal that has nothing to envy to full-size pedals in terms of performance and flexibility, with a sturdy design and small footprint that makes it a great choice for reducing space without affecting your artistry. It'll allow you to make the most of the many Boss pedals that come with expression pedal inputs.

The EV-30 can connect two devices that support expression control and adjust their parameters with a single pedal. If you’re always on the road, the die-cast aluminum chassis offers endurance and reliability, so you can take it with you, knowing it will hold up like a tank.

Boss EV-30 Dual Expression Pedal Review: Features and Benefits

Dual Expression Outputs: 5/5

The key feature of the BOSS EV-30 is, undoubtedly, its dual expression outputs, which allow you to connect two devices and control parameters from a single pedal simultaneously. This will give you the possibility to play more dynamically without having to control two pedals simultaneously.

Also, the expression outputs are electronically isolated, eliminating the possibility of ground loops and noise issues affecting your performance.

The EV-30 is compact and lightweight (just 1 lb) for a dual metal expression pedal. Its size makes it perfectly suited for busy pedalboards, allowing you to free up space without sacrificing sound quality.

Robust Design: 4/5

I was pleased to find that the Boss EV-30's metal construction feels solid and built to last, a testament to Boss's famous rugged reliability. The metal and heavier construction make it more stable when playing gigs.

It didn't move or wiggle, and the feel when pressing the pedal is firm. Despite the modest size and weight for an expression pedal, the EV-30 is still a relatively big piece of gear, especially when compared to standard Boss pedals.

Handy Polarity Switch: 4.5/5

Another interesting feature of the Boss EV-30 is the polarity switch, which allows you to reverse the operation of the expression output. This means that you can have your reverb going from minimum to maximum and a delay going inversely. With this feature, you can explore endless sonic realms, as the polarity switch provides compatibility with various devices that support expression control.

Precise Parameter Control: 5/5

The Boss EV-30 is very sensitive and effortless to use, and I found I could easily control the effects' parameters with precision. If you like to tweak and mix effects, the EV-30 makes it extremely easy to adjust them in real time and with minimal effort.

Ease of Use: 5/5

The EV-30 is a straightforward dual-expression pedal you can set up in seconds. Connect and set the maximum level on your effects pedals and use the Min knobs to establish the minimum level on the EV-30. Using the polarity switch also allows you to bring to life more complex sounds.

After a few tries of experimenting with the sound, I was able to learn how to set it up quickly, and assuming you have some experience with pedals, you will too.

Things to Consider Before Buying an Expression Pedal

Compatibility with your Existing Equipment

Make sure your devices and the expression pedal you get are compatible. Some effects pedals, synths, and MIDI controllers require specific setups, while others are compatible with any expression pedal. Check the connections required for your devices and how much control you can get from the expression pedal of your choice.

Pedal Range and Sensitivity

If you can test the pedal before buying it, check the range of the motion of the expression pedal, focusing on how smooth the travel from top to bottom feels to you. Depending on your needs, you might choose a narrower or wider range.

Check if the expression pedal has a quick response and if you can adjust it to your preferences.

Pedal Controls

Some expression pedals control the intensity or volume, while others give you more adjustment options, buttons, and knobs. If you find a dual expression pedal you like, check if it has all the controls you need for each expression output.

Build Quality

Foot pedals must be durable and sturdy so they do not break in the middle of a gig and endure tours, long live performances, and regular use. Plastic pedals are lighter, which can be a good option for regular use or studio environments, but a metal expression pedal will last for longer.

Expression VS Volume Pedal

There's a big difference between an expression and a volume pedal.

An expression pedal controls the parameters of an effect, such as volume, modulation, delay, etc., by moving the pedal back and forth. On the other hand, the volume pedal only controls the volume of your effects.

Alternatives to the Boss EV-30 Dual Expression Pedal

Still not impressed by the Boss EV-30? Here are some great alternatives you should consider.

Boss EV-30 vs Roland EV-5

The Roland Ev-5 is a good and compact entry-level expression pedal. It’s made of plastic, so not the best option for touring artists, but it can be a valid companion for precise parameter control in the studio and at rehearsals. The TRS cable is attached to the pedal, so you can’t change it, but it’s long enough to use with your instruments. It’s not dual like the EV-30, but as your first expression pedal, it's great value for money.

Boss EV-30 vs Moog EP-3

If you want something durable, affordable, and highly performing, the Moog EP-3 is an exceptional option, built fully on metal with high-quality materials. Fully compatible with non-Moog products, the EP-3 comes with a handy polarity switch to offer limitless options to your setup.

Boss EV-30 vs Behringer FCV100

This budget dual-expression pedal is made of solid plastic. It can be connected to a stereo instrument or two mono instruments, allowing you to control both volume and modulation or only volume. For the price, it's a decent entry-level dual-expression pedal, but it runs on batteries or 12V DV power, which are not included.

Conclusion

All in all, the Boss EV-30 is a space-saving expression pedal that you should get if you want to expand the sonic palette of all your Boss compact pedals equipped with expression pedal inputs, while also saving space on your pedalboard. It's lightweight, compact, and sturdy enough for gigging and touring.

If the EV-30 isn't your style, a single expression pedal like the Roland EV-5 is a valid alternative. If you need dual expression outputs at a lower price and are willing to sacrifice build quality, then go for the Behringer FCV100.

Good luck!