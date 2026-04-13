17 Years Ago a List Revealed the Most-Played Songs in Public Spaces—Here Are the Top 5

In April 2009, the BBC released a list of the most-played songs in public spaces. The data for the unique chart was compiled from a major licensing body. It took into account the songs licensed for public use from more than 3,000 record companies.

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The list was compiled by PPL, a major licensing company, and presented by BBC Radio. According to press materials, Bob Brydon presented it during the three-hour countdown show The People’s Chart. The licensing company combed its data and found the most-played songs in public spaces between 1934 and 2009, to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

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The diverse list included recordings from the Beatles and their solo projects, Robbie Williams, Glenn Miller, Outkast, and many more. “The chart represents recordings which have not just been broadcast on radio but heard everywhere that music is consumed in public,” the BBC press release read.

5. “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You”– Bryan Adams (1991)

Released in June 1991 as a single from the Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves soundtrack and Bryan Adams’ album Waking Up the Neighbors, this song was an international success, topping charts in multiple countries. Notably, it set the record for the longest uninterrupted run at No. 1 in the United Kingdom when it stayed at the top of the chart for 16 consecutive weeks. It reigned over the Hot 100 for seven weeks.

4. “Love Is All Around”–Wet Wet Wet (1991)

The Troggs originally released “Love Is All Around” in 1967. Nearly three decades later, Wet Wet Wet recorded a cover version of the song for the film Four Weddings and a Funeral. Their cover was a massive hit, topping the UK Singles Chart for 15 weeks. It got so much airplay that some stations banned it after listeners called in to complain about how tired they were of hearing it. Fifteen years later, it was unsurprisingly listed as one of the most-played songs of all time.

3. “All I Have to Do Is Dream”–The Everly Brothers

Released in March 1958, “All I Have to Do Is Dream” was a massive hit for the Everly Brothers. It topped all of the Billboard charts simultaneously for multiple weeks. It was also an international success, topping the UK Singles Chart for six weeks. As a result, it is no surprise that it appeared high on the list of the most-played songs in history.

2. “Bohemian Rhapsody”–Queen (1975)

Released on Halloween 1975 as a single from Queen’s album A Night at the Opera, “Bohemian Rhapsody” remains one of the most successful progressive rock songs ever recorded. Its six-minute play time, “mock opera” composition, and lack of a chorus should have doomed this classic to failure. However, the Freddie Mercury-penned suite went on to be an international smash hit. Today, it is still one of the band’s most popular songs.

1. “A Whiter Shade of Pale”–Procol Harum (1967)

Procol Harum released “A Whiter Shade of Pale” as their debut single in May 1957 and it quickly became a massive hit. It climbed to the top of the UK Singles Chart and stayed there for six weeks. It also reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. More than that, it was one of the most commercially successful singles in history, selling more than 10 million copies worldwide. With more than 1,000 cover versions floating around, it’s no surprise that this was the most-played song in the world.

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