This 1984 Queen Track Blended Rock ‘n’ Roll and an Iconic Opera That Even Non-Opera Lovers Would Recognize

At first glance, rock ‘n’ roll and opera couldn’t seem like more different worlds. And while it’s true that they could be classified as being on opposite ends of the musical spectrum, these two powerful genres intersect more than the average listener might realize. In fact, Queen fans have been singing along to music inspired by a well-known opera (even by those who don’t listen to opera) since the mid-1980s.

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Queen released “It’s A Hard Life” as a single from their eleventh studio album, The Works. Although other singles like “I Want To Break Free” became more ubiquitous in the following decades, “It’s A Hard Life” still peaked at an impressive No. 6 in the U.K. and No. 2 in Ireland. It fared less well in the States, where it peaked at No. 72.

The song opens with the lines, “I don’t want my freedom / there’s no reason for living with a broken heart,” which came from a classic aria that most people have heard at least once, even in spoof form.

Queen Took Cues From the Famous “Sad Clown” Opera

Freddie Mercury wrote the third single for Queen’s album, The Works. He riffed heavily on the line, “Ridi, Pagliaccio, sul tuo amore infranto,” which translates to, “Laugh, clown, at your broken love.” Both the melody and the lyrics to “It’s A Hard Life” mirror the famous aria, which most people have heard at some point without even realizing it. “Vesti la giubba” is a highly recognizable melody that many historians regard as one of the most moving operatic pieces of all time.

Those who are old enough to remember the Rice Krispies breakfast cereal commercial from 1970 will recognize the aria as the melody behind the main character’s mournful, “Nooo more rice Kriiiispies.” It has also appeared in Seinfeld, The Simpsons, Sesame Street, and The Untouchables. The aria evokes intense feelings of loneliness and anguish, which these shows and movies have utilized with varying degrees of cheekiness, á la the aforementioned cereal commercial.

So, even if you didn’t think you were anything close to an opera buff, you might be more familiar with world-class operas than you realize. Thanks to Freddie Mercury, we have yet another example of the classical opera world blending with modern pop culture. And now you have a high-brow fun fact to keep in your back pocket the next time Queen comes on the radio. Brava!

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