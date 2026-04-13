Brandon Lake Stuns Sold-Out Texas Crowd With Surprise Duet on “When a Cowboy Prays” Featuring Special Guest

When Brandon Lake took the stage in San Antonio, Texas, many hoped to hear favorites like “Gratitude,” “I Need a Ghost,” or “Honey in the Rock.” Although the singer brought a few hits with him, the entire crowd at the Frost Bank Center went wild when Lake decided to share the stage with a special friend. Wanting to perform “When a Cowboy Prays”, the singer knew he couldn’t do it without his friend and fellow country music star, Cody Johnson.

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In September 2025, Lake and Johnson teamed up after fans demanded they perform together. Meeting their demands, “When a Cowboy Prays” was released. As some might have guessed, the song was well-received as it peaked at No. 4 on the US Hot Christian Songs chart. It climbed to No. 6 on the US Bubbling Under Hot 100. Add that with the praise from fans, Lake and Johnson couldn’t keep them waiting.

Posting a video of the performance, it quickly brought in over 29,000 likes. And in the caption, Lake promised, “I told y’all! You never know who might show up next at the King of Hearts Tour.” Just the latest highlight on his King of Hearts Tour, the performance even received a reaction from Johnson. When initially asked to make an appearance, he didn’t hesitate. “I immediately said yes. I’m a huge fan.”

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Brandon Lake Collaborates With More Than Cody Johnson

As for Johnson, his guest appearance came only a few days after the ACM Awards announced he was in the running for Entertainer of the Year. Nominated in the category before, the singer faced top stars that included Chris Stapleton, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Megan Moroney, and Morgan Wallen.

Moving forward with his King of Hearts tour, it seemed that Lake had more than a single connection to the Entertainer of the Year category. Over the last few years, he collaborated with both Wilson and Jelly Roll. Just a few weeks ago, “The Jesus I Know Now” released, featuring Lake and Wilson.

Back in 2024, Lake recorded “Hard Fought Hallelujah”, which was written by Chris Brown, Rodrick Simmons, Steven Furtick, Benjamin Hastings, Lake, and Jelly Roll. Winning a Grammy for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song, Jelly Roll and Lake offered a remix that further cemented the singer’s growing influence across both Christian and country music.

With more shows on the horizon, fans wondered who Lake might bring out next. Given his past collaborations, Wilson and Jelly Roll would be safe bets.

(Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)