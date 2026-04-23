2 Songs Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme Wrote With Lady Gaga

Joanne, Lady Gaga‘s fifth album, was also one of her most personal and familial releases. It was named after Gaga’s father’s sister, her aunt Joanne Germanotta, who died from lupus at 19 years old. She never knew her aunt, who died 12 years before Gaga was born. But she always had a connection to her, from birth, since she was given “Joanne” as her middle name.

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On the album, Gaga worked with longtime collaborator and producer Mark Ronson and a line of handpicked collaborators. Those include Beck, Father John Misty, Hillary Lindsey, and more, along with guest vocalists and musicians, including Sean Lennon, Florence Welch, and Este Haim.

Initially, Ronson also pulled in Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme to play guitar on a few tracks. Along with adding guitar to four songs, Homme’s role expanded on the album when he also added drums to another track. He also co-wrote two songs, including one he also co-produced.

Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age during the final UK and European show of “The Catacombs Tour” at the Royal Albert Hall on October 29, 2025, in London. (Photo by Gus Stewart/Redferns)

“She was just very open-minded—I really appreciated that,” said Homme on working with Gaga. “I also reserve the right to be surprised. I don’t want to pretend that I know something; I don’t really know anything. And she just really surprised me, how passionately she made music.”

Homme continued, “The songs were really good, too. In a sea of music where other people are writing everything for you, she was just so in there, with her sleeves rolled up. And such a huge part of her music, which I find to be necessary for to come across in a way for in the way that can connect to people.”

[RELATED: 3 Songs You Didn’t Know Josh Homme Wrote for Other Artists]

“Diamond Heart”

Written by Josh Homme, Lady Gaga, and Mark Ronson

Joanne opens with “Diamond Heart,” a song referencing Gaga’s beginnings as a go-go dancer and the hustle of odd jobs she had while trying to make it as a musician in New York City earlier in her career. The title also references the engagement ring her former fiancé, Taylor Kinney, gave her, a diamond shaped like a heart.

Young, wild, American

Lookin’ to be somethin’

Out of school go-go’n

For a hundred or two

Some asshole broke me in

Wrecked all my innocence

I’ll just keep go-go’n

And this dance is on you

One, five, ten, lay a million on me

Before the end of this song

Homme plays guitar on “Diamond Heart.” He also appears on “A-Yo,” “Perfect Illusion,” and the second song he co-wrote with Gaga, Ronson, and producer BloodPop: “John Wayne.”

“John Wayne”

Written by Josh Homme, Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, and BloodPop (Michael Tucker)

On the more Americana-swayed “John Wayne,” Gaga is dreaming of a “real man”—I crave a real wild man / I’m strung out on John Wayne—like the legendary Western actor. The lyrics also allude to finding a dangerous lover.

3 a.m., Mustang speedin’

Two lovers, headed for a dead end

Too fast, hold tight, he laughs

Runnin’ through the red lights

Hollerin’ over, rubber spinnin’

Big swig, toss another beer can

Too lit, tonight, prayin’ on the moonlight

Every John is just the same

I’m sick of their city games

I crave a real wild man

I’m strung out on John Wayne

In the music video for “John Wayne,” directed by Swedish director Jonas Åkerlund, who also shot Gaga’s 2009 “Telephone” video, there are enough action-packed scenes for a John Wayne film with horse riding, flying beer cans, and a car chase. Gaga also did many of the stunts herself.

“I won’t tell you which ones I didn’t do, but I will tell you that that’s me the whole time on the car, when I’m on top of the car going really fast,” Gaga revealed. “I was in high heels, going from the trunk to the top of the car, and then flying into the front seat. My mother, she was literally screaming at me. She was like, ‘You have to do the Super Bowl.’”

Photo: Gus Stewart/Redferns