3 Songs You Didn’t Know Father John Misty Wrote for Other Artists

Josh Tillman, the man behind Father John Misty, is one spontaneous artist.

At one turn, he’s emitting his own baroque folk-pop, and at the next turn, he’s releasing Velvet Underground-inspired covers of Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space” and “Welcome To New York,” all transported by his eccentric charm and a wickedly sardonic sense of humor.

Tillman—often credited as a writer as Josh Tillman or Joshua Tillman—has released eight albums as J. Tillman and another five as Father John Misty, including his most recent Chloë and the Next 20th Century in 2022.

Along with his work as a drummer for Saxon Shore in the early ’00s, and later with Fleet Foxes for the band’s 2011 album, Helplessness Blues, Tillman has also collaborated with a number of artists across genres and released a collection of off-beat songs, demos, and other musical oddities (i.e. “Maybe, Sweet One, You Won’t Have Nightmares Tonight”). In 2103, Tillman also wrote the soundtrack for the short film, The History of Caves, directed by his wife Emma Elizabeth Tillman.

In between all of his indie rock, folkier musings, and other peculiar fabrications, Tillman has written songs outside of his unconventional catalog.

Here are three of those songs he co-penned for other artists.

1. “Young Woman,” Kid Cudi, featuring Father John Misty (2013)

Written by Josh Tillman and Kid Cudi

On rapper Kid Cudi‘s third album, Indicud, Tillman penned “Young Lady,” and also appears on the track. The song also features a sample of Tillman’s “Hollywood Forever Cemetery Sings,” from his 2011 Father John Misty debut, Fear Fun.

“We didn’t converse much,” said Tillman of his collaboration with Cudi. “He heard my music in a vintage boutique store in Hollywood that a friend of mine [owns]. She was playing the album in the store and he asked her what it was. She told him and he ended up sampling it and then I got an email from his management. But I did go into the studio with him for a day, put down some backing vocals, and we just kind of tripped out.”

He added, “I get along really well with rappers because rappers like to pontificate and I really like to pontificate.”



You’ll probably never, find out ever

I’ll admire from afar, star

Keep doing all the good things you’re doing

You got it going on, young lady

2. “Hold Up, Beyoncé (2016)

Written by Josh Tillman, Beyoncé, Diplo, Ezra Koenig, Emile Haynie, Uzoechi Emenike, Sean Rhoden, Doc Pomus Mort Schuman, DeAndre Way, Antonio Randolph, Kelvin McConnell, Brian Chase, Karen Orzolek, Nick Zinner

For her epic concept album and film, Lemonade, Beyoncé enlisted a collection of co-writers—everyone from Jack White, Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig, The Weeknd, James Blake, Animal Collective’s Avery Tare, among many others. Tillman also lent a hand on the Grammy-winning single “Hold Up.”

The song, which won the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance, also samples several songs, including Andy Williams’ 1963 hit “Can’t Get Used to Losing You,” along with interpolations of Soulja Boy’s “Turn My Swag On” and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs‘ song “Maps.”

Something don’t feel right

Because it ain’t right

Especially comin’ up after midnight

I smell your secrets, and I’m not too perfect

To ever feel this worthless

How did it come down to this?

Scrolling through your call list

I don’t wanna lose my pride, but I’ma fuck me up a bitch

Know that I kept it sexy, you know I kept it fun

There’s something that I’m missing? Maybe my head for one

3. “Sinner’s Prayer,” Lady Gaga (2016)

Written by Josh Tillman, Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Thomas Brenneck

For Lady Gaga‘s fifth album, Joanne, Tillman co-wrote “Sinner’s Prayer” and “Come to Mama.” The former, more country-pop track is a story of wanting her man to love her, completely.

“This song is about singing to a man just telling him, ‘Look I just don’t want to break the heart of any other man but you, but I know that I’m a sinner,'” said Gaga.

Also co-written with former Amy Winehouse guitarist Thomas Brenneck, who also plays guitar on the track, Gaga produced “Sinner’s Prayer” with Mark Ronson and BloodPop. Other musicians on the track include Sean Lennon and Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme on slide guitar, Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings founding members Victor Axelrod on piano and drummer Homer Steinweiss, and Nashville songwriter Hillary Lindsey on backing vocals.

The album was named after her father’s sister, her aunt Joanne Germanotta, who died at 19 years old from Lupus. Gaga’s middle name is also Joanne.

Came down the mountain

Dragging our love affair

Got on a pretty little number

I’m wearing you still

There was a hell of a scene

At Daddy’s feast

Nobody saw it coming but the

Little red devil in me

He has a funny way

Sayin’ forever too fast

Don’t get mad, can’t blame a tramp

For something he don’t have

I get on my knees and beg you

Photo by Burak Cingi / Redferns