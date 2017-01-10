The artist: Indiana-bred, East Nashville-based singer-songwriter Otis Gibbs

The song: “Great American Roadside,” a new tune off of Gibbs’ forthcoming album Mount Renraw, which drops January 13 via Wanamaker Recording Company.

Fun Fact: Gibbs hosts a podcast called Thanks For Giving A Damn (check it out here), which features stories about the weirder side of country music. He also hosts a radio show on Pandora called “Country Built,” which explores the various roots that gave rise the country genre. (Check that one out here.)

Songwriter says: “This song is my love letter to the strange and wonderful things I’ve stumbled upon on the back roads and byways of old, weird America.”

Listen to “Great American Roadside” below.