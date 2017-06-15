A 14-fret Grand Concert sized guitar that packs a big sound. The 00-28 features a Sitka spruce top, East Indian rosewood back and sides, dovetail neck joint, a modified low oval neck with a high-performance taper and an ebony fingerboard and bridge. This model is everything you have come to expect from Martin.

List Price: $3,599

Want to win? Simply fill out the form below and tell us your “5 Favorite Bob Dylan Songs” and you’ll be entered to win a Martin 00-28 and a set of SP Lifespan strings.

Selected entries will be printed in our September/October 2017 issue.

Deadline: July 31st, 2017, 11:59pm CST.