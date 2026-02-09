The Countdown Begins: Road Ready’s Top 3 Take the Stage

We are thrilled to spotlight our Top 3 Finalists, who will take the stage at The Basement East on March 31. Chosen from thousands of competitors, these artists have proven they are the full package. The Road Ready Talent Contest goes beyond great songs and strong songwriting. It celebrates artists who know how to command a stage, connect with a crowd, and deliver unforgettable live performances.



The finale will bring all of that energy together for one night only, and tickets are officially on sale. Click here to get yours now.

Meet the Finalists

Ava Valianti

Ava Valianti is a fast-rising indie pop-rock singer-songwriter whose emotionally honest songwriting and dynamic sound capture vulnerability, confidence, and edge.

Gabe Baker

Gabe Baker is a Texas-bred, Nashville-based soul/folk singer-songwriter, cellist, and actor whose thoughtful songwriting, dynamic cello-driven performances, and adventurous life journey invites audiences to connect, feel seen, and breathe together.

Moga Family Band

The Moga Family Band is a powerhouse collective blending soulful vocals, jam-band-worthy musicianship, and pop-friendly hooks. Hailed as the trailblazers of contemporary blues, this Nashville-based “chosen family” has quickly evolved from a local secret to a national force.

Stay tuned for Public’s Pick, where fans will have their say and vote for their favorite finalist.

Want to take your shot next? The 2026 Road Ready Talent Contest is officially open and now accepting entries. This could be your moment.