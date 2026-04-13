American Songwriter 2025 Song Contest Winners Announced

American Songwriter is excited to announce the Overall Winners of the 2025 Song Contest. After thoughtful review, our panel of judges has selected this year’s Grand Prize Winner, along with the First and Second Place winners in each category.

Congratulations to all of our 2025 winners. Your talent and hard work truly stand out.

Thank you to everyone who entered and shared your music with us. If you are ready to take your shot, the 2026 American Songwriter Song Contest is now open for submissions with brand new categories to explore.

Grand Prize Winner:

“Black Powder Smoke” By Lydia Kaseta, Nate Sander and Dylan Owen

Category Winners:

Americana First Place Winner:

“A Pretty Woman’s Like A Rainbow Trout” By Eli Fox

Americana Second Place Winner:

“Marry Mississippi” By Olivia Barnes and Ethan Zales

Blues First Place Winner:

“Nobody Has To Know” By Zed Charles

Blues Second Place Winner:

“Liquidation Sale” By Jaimi Faulkner

Children’s Music First Place Winner:

“HERstory (Anthem)” By Flor Bromley

Children’s Music Second Place Winner:

“Choo Choo” By Greg Stare

Christian Music First Place Winner:

“Sweet Surrender” By Meredith Aguirre, Justin Tweito, Caroline Mason and Katie Carr

Christian Music Second Place Winner:

“Hindsight” By Ted Moock, Theo Kandel and Casey Smith (Van Buren)

Comedy/Novelty First Place Winner:

“Office Christmas Party” By Brittany Ann Tranbaugh, Carsie Blanton and Joe Plowman

Comedy/Novelty Second Place Winner:

“70 in December” By Luke Olson and Kaylee Olson

Country First Place Winner:

“Wonder Woman” By Abby Rose, Chloe Copoloff and Wilson Mcbeath

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Country Second Place Winner:

“Heartbreak, Thank You” By Alyssa Flaherty, Sara Brice, Tana Matz and Caleb Oczkowski

EDM First Place Winner:

“Feel it too” By Christine Ekeberg and Bjørn Saltskog

EDM Second Place Winner:

“Piña Colada” By Fran Castelo, Angela Dávalos and Roberto Segura

Folk/Singer-Songwriter First Place Winner:

“202020” By Lucy Ellis

Folk/Singer-Songwriter Second Place Winner:

“Near You” By Sonny Luca

Golden First Place Winner:

“Circling The Moon” By Jeff Dayton

Golden Second Place Winner:

“Gold In The Golden Years” By David Leask

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Hip-Hop/Rap First Place Winner:

“All In” By Itz Jaleel

Hip-Hop/Rap Second Place Winner:

“Charlie’s Angels” By Pink Jagg and Austin Spacy

Indie First Place Winner:

“Best Friends (Wanted 2 Say)” By Oliver Forest

Indie Second Place Winner:

“Parallel” By Brielle

Instrumental First Place Winner:

“Angels Praising Almighty God” By Rick Oli

Instrumental Second Place Winner:

“In Dreams” By Agustín Amigó

Jazz First Place Winner:

“MUSEUM” By Jordan Curls

Jazz Second Place Winner:

“INSOMNIAC” By HoneyBree

Latin Music First Place Winner:

“Te Prometo” By César Pinzón, Ela Taubert and Kevin Aguirre

Latin Music Second Place Winner:

“Abriendo Latidos” By Diego Laroze

Music Video First Place Winner:

“Grinchy Me” By Jon Cornwall

Music Video Second Place Winner:

“Pretty Please” By PENG PENG

Musical Theatre First Place Winner:

“Fly Away” By Dan Redfeld, Christina Harding and John Koladziej

Musical Theatre Second Place Winner:

“Grow – Acoustic” By Pippa Cleary

Pop First Place Winner:

“CHARTREUSE” By Kane Acosta, Connor Scheff and Danny Shyman (Ashes to Amber)

Pop Second Place Winner:

“Liar” By Bobby Uncle

R&B/Soul First Place Winner:

“Lips of a Lover” By Max Boyle and Colton Parker

R&B/Soul Second Place Winner:

“Somehow, Someway” By Chad Price and Matthew Johnston

Rock First Place Winner:

“Poison Ivy” By Andie Mackenzie

Rock Second Place Winner:

“Hang On (Never Take These Hands of Mine)” By Jake Wildhorn

Teen First Place Winner:

“I Do” By Tony Deng

Teen Second Place Winner:

“HEAL ME” By Miles Jeppson, Edrick Miles and Darren Sher

World Music First Place Winner:

“Nostalgia” By Cole & The Thornes

World Music Second Place Winner:

“Smile” By Kevin Rabemanisa