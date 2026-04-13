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American Songwriter 2025 Song Contest Winners Announced
American Songwriter is excited to announce the Overall Winners of the 2025 Song Contest. After thoughtful review, our panel of judges has selected this year’s Grand Prize Winner, along with the First and Second Place winners in each category.
Congratulations to all of our 2025 winners. Your talent and hard work truly stand out.
Thank you to everyone who entered and shared your music with us. If you are ready to take your shot, the 2026 American Songwriter Song Contest is now open for submissions with brand new categories to explore.
Grand Prize Winner:
“Black Powder Smoke” By Lydia Kaseta, Nate Sander and Dylan Owen
Category Winners:
Americana First Place Winner:
“A Pretty Woman’s Like A Rainbow Trout” By Eli Fox
Americana Second Place Winner:
“Marry Mississippi” By Olivia Barnes and Ethan Zales
Blues First Place Winner:
“Nobody Has To Know” By Zed Charles
Blues Second Place Winner:
“Liquidation Sale” By Jaimi Faulkner
Children’s Music First Place Winner:
“HERstory (Anthem)” By Flor Bromley
Children’s Music Second Place Winner:
“Choo Choo” By Greg Stare
Christian Music First Place Winner:
“Sweet Surrender” By Meredith Aguirre, Justin Tweito, Caroline Mason and Katie Carr
Christian Music Second Place Winner:
“Hindsight” By Ted Moock, Theo Kandel and Casey Smith (Van Buren)
Comedy/Novelty First Place Winner:
“Office Christmas Party” By Brittany Ann Tranbaugh, Carsie Blanton and Joe Plowman
Comedy/Novelty Second Place Winner:
“70 in December” By Luke Olson and Kaylee Olson
Country First Place Winner:
“Wonder Woman” By Abby Rose, Chloe Copoloff and Wilson Mcbeath
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Country Second Place Winner:
“Heartbreak, Thank You” By Alyssa Flaherty, Sara Brice, Tana Matz and Caleb Oczkowski
EDM First Place Winner:
“Feel it too” By Christine Ekeberg and Bjørn Saltskog
EDM Second Place Winner:
“Piña Colada” By Fran Castelo, Angela Dávalos and Roberto Segura
Folk/Singer-Songwriter First Place Winner:
“202020” By Lucy Ellis
Folk/Singer-Songwriter Second Place Winner:
“Near You” By Sonny Luca
Golden First Place Winner:
“Circling The Moon” By Jeff Dayton
Golden Second Place Winner:
“Gold In The Golden Years” By David Leask
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