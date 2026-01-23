American Songwriter 2025 Road Ready Talent Contest Top 3 Announced

American Songwriter is excited to reveal the Top 3 Finalists selected to perform at the 2025 Road Ready Talent Contest finale on March 31, 2026, at The Basement East in Nashville, Tennessee. These artists will step into the spotlight for a live showdown, competing for the Grand Prize package that includes $20,000 in cash and additional prizes.

To make the moment even more special, the finalists are being announced by the 2024 Road Ready Talent Contest Grand Prize winners, BEACHMONT.

Chosen from thousands of submissions, each finalist has demonstrated the rare ability to command a stage and forge a real connection with an audience. The Road Ready Talent Contest is designed to spotlight unsigned performers who are already built for live performance, going beyond songwriting alone. This spring, the finalists will showcase their skills in front of a VIP audience at The Basement East.

Congratulations to the Top 3 artists listed below.

A sincere thank you to every artist who submitted this year. Submissions are now open for the 2026 Road Ready Talent Contest, and we look forward to hearing the next round of standout performers.

Please Note: The Top 3 are sorted alphabetically by Song Title.

“Distant” By Ava Valianti

“Keep Driving” By Douwe Bob

“Twelve Out of Ten” By Gabe Baker