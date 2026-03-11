A Q&A With the Next On Deck Promotion Grand Prize Winner, Philip Morgan

Philip Morgan is the Grand Prize winner of American Songwriter’s Next On Deck promotion for his song, “Love Again,” which he co-wrote with Heath Warren and Dan Pellarin.

Videos by American Songwriter

“The inspiration came from all of my co-writers and myself understanding how important love is to all of us,” Morgan told American Songwriter.

This isn’t Morgan’s first success. The songwriter has worked with people including Ryan Carpenter, Marty James, and Chris DeStefano. His song “How Have You Been (Letter to the County Line Girl)” was cut by Chase Matthew.

In 2023, Morgan won the NSAI Online Pitch Award and was a finalist in the NSAI/BMI/Bluebird Song and Lyric contest. He was awarded the 2024 American Songwriter Country Song of the Year for “5 O’Clock Shadow,” and was the winner of the NSAI Chapter Challenge Song Contest for “Gone, Gone, Gone!”

Last year, Morgan signed a worldwide publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music Nashville and The Core Entertainment.

Read on to learn more about Morgan.

Philip Morgan Q&A

HOW LONG HAVE YOU BEEN SONGWRITING? WHAT GOT YOU INTO MUSIC IN THE FIRST PLACE?

I have been writing songs since I was a teenager. My father got me into writing songs.

WHY DID YOU ENTER AMERICAN SONGWRITER’S NEXT ON DECK PROMOTION?

I’ve always loved American Songwriter and the exposure it gives to songwriters.

WHAT DOES WINNING THE GRAND PRIZE MEAN TO YOU?

Winning is such an honor. I have been reading American Songwriter for years.

YOUR PRIZE INCLUDES A CABIN FOR 2 ON THE MOON RIVER AT SEA CRUISE. WHAT ARE YOU MOST LOOKING FORWARD TO ABOUT THAT EXPERIENCE?

Spending time with my wife and learning from other creatives.

WHAT SONGWRITERS DO YOU COUNT AS YOUR BIGGEST INSPIRATIONS? WHY?

Marty James because he believed in me enough to help me get my first publishing deal. I feel so blessed to learn from a legend.

TELL US ABOUT YOUR PLANS IN 2026.

My 2026 plans are to continue to attempt to write songs that live beyond me.

WHAT IS YOUR BIGGEST CAREER DREAM?

My biggest career dream is to be in the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame.

Photo by Abbey Rowe