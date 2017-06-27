Los Angeles duo thanks. make sunny, infectious indie pop songs with often serious, complex messages. New single “Your World” fits that bill to a T, combining an arrangement reminiscent of MGMT and early Vampire Weekend with lyrics inspired by George Orwell’s 1984. The track is off the duo’s forthcoming debut album, Colfax, out later this summer.

“Usually when writing songs, I have some sort of audience in mind which helps guide my lyrical and musical direction,” Steve Pagano says. “When writing ‘Your World,’ I was completely indifferent to any audience. It came from a place of self reliance. I believe this is why the song has that sort of individualist perspective. I hope this song helps people strengthen their confidence in wanting to make a positive difference in the world.”

Listen to “Your World” below.