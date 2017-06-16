Just in time for Father’s Day, Matthew Logan Vasquez has shared a new video for his song “Fatherhood.” A cut off Vasquez’s recently released solo album Does What He Wants, “Fatherhood” is an honest, heartfelt look at the trials and tribulations that occur during the lead-up to becoming a father.
“‘Fatherhood’ is the song I wrote in the weeks leading up to my son Thor’s birth,” Vasquez says. “This song reminds me of sitting on the couch watching The Wire with my very pregnant wife Marthe waiting to meet who would become the second love of my life. It’s been a fun almost two years.”
The video features home movie footage from Vasquez himself, as well as the Walkmen’s Peter Bauer and members of Father John Misty’s band.
Watch the video for “Fatherhood” below.
Texas dates:
6/16/2017 Austin, TX, the Continental club
6/17/2017 New Braunfels, TX, Phoenix saloon
Solo European dates:
24/6 NL, Raalte, Pedro Pico Pop
27/6 NL, Bloemendaal, Open Air Theatre Bloemendaal-Caprera *
28/6 NL, Groningen, De Oosterpoort *
30/6 NL, Amsterdam, Paradiso
1/7 NL, Rossum, Rosrock
3/7 UK, Brighton, The Prince Albert
4/7 UK, Manchester, The Deaf Institute
6/7 UK, Glasgow, Stereo Cafe Bar
7/7 UK, Newcastle, Underground
8/7 UK, Birmingham, Actress & Bishop
9/7 UK, Nottingham, The Bodega
11/7 UK, St Albans, The Horn
12/7 UK, London, Old Blue Last
Fall tour with Lucero:
09/10 Pensacola, FL Vinyl Music Hall
09/11 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall – Downstairs
09/13 Dallas, TX The Rustic
09/14 Albuquerque, NM Launchpad
09/16 Long Beach, CA Long Beach Folk Revival Festival
09/17 Reno, NV Whitney Peak Hotel
09/19 Ft. Collins, CO Aggie Theatre
09/20 Lincoln, NE The Bourbon
09/21 Maquoketa, IA Codfish Hollow Barnstormers
9/23 utopia fest