BNQT is the most super of supergroups, featuring members of Franz Ferdinand, Midlake, Band of Horses, Granddaddy and Travis. Their first single “Restart” is a giant singalong rocker with a soaring chorus and infectious melody, and is a nice sampling of what listeners can expect on the band’s debut album Volume 1.

The band shared a new video for the track, featuring a man reliving past experiences in a dreamlike state that takes him through a miniaturized version of Denton, Texas. Watch “Restart” below.