After spending three years aboard a cruise ship singing renditions of classic ’60s and ’70s folk-rock, singer-songwriter and Las Vegas native Kashena Sampson will finally be releasing her own material on debut album Wild Heart.

Prior to the forthcoming release, Sampson has shared “Hold Me Close,” a somber ballad that considers the dangerous intensity of a former romance.

“I wrote this song with my sister, Jolana. It is about a relationship I had with a man who I loved very much. It was a relationship based in lust, that progressed into more than either of us intended. It was not healthy and I knew that, but even in knowing I could not shut off how I felt about him. Passion is a very powerful thing.”

Listen to “Hold Me Close” below. Wild Heart drops August 18 via New Moon Records.