Congratulations to our September/October 2017 Lyric Contest winners, listed below.

1st Place

“If It Mattered”

Jane Fallon

Brookline, New Hampshire

I guess that I could if so inclined

pick up the pieces of my piece of mind

and sweep up the crumbs that you left behind

if it mattered to me.

And I guess if I tried maybe I could

understand what was misunderstood

and sort out the bad that came from the good

if it mattered to me.

And I wonder what matters to you

now that we’re through,

what’s your priority now that your free?

Does it matter to you that you matter to me?

And I guess that I could give it a try

and look my yesterday straight in the eye

to discover why nothing hurts more than a lie

if I mattered to me.

And I guess that I will eventually

spend hours and hours in therapy

to discover why you and I weren’t meant to be

if it mattered to me.

And I wonder what matters to you

now that we’re through,

what’s your priority now that your free?

Does it matter to you that you matter to me?

And I guess that I could find some other guy

lean on his shoulder and cry in his tie

and kiss all the pain adios and goodbye

if it mattered to me.

And I guess that I could binge out

on desert roam around town

and learn how to flirt in high heeled shoes

and a short leather skirt

if it mattered to me.

Oh what is the matter with me

that it matters so much

and my heart is in tatters

at the thought of your touch

and my whole world it shatters

when matters as such as this matter to me.

And I wonder what matters to you

now that we’re through

what’s your priority now that your free?

Does it matter to you that you matter to me?

Does it matter to you that you still matter to me?

2nd Place

“Something Borrowed, Something Blue”

Jill Fordyce

Los Gatos, California

She didn’t send pretty invitations

Can’t say I blame her

It’d be tough to say I do

To a man who doesn’t love you

You said she knew all about us

But allowed herself to trust

It was the prayer she prayed everyday

That second place would be okay

I wouldn’t want to be her

She’s borrowed

I wouldn’t want to be you

So blue

I don’t want to be me

The only one telling the truth

I’m sorry I couldn’t stay there with you

The way you always wanted me to

Wearing a gown and settling down

It just wasn’t something I could do

I knew you’d find another

But it feels so soon

I’m sure she’ll make a good mother

I hear the baby’s due in June

I don’t want to be her

She’s borrowed

I don’t want to be you

So blue

I don’t want to be me

The only one telling the truth

I know that you love me

So it shouldn’t hurt so much

Now I’m the one who’s praying

That first place will be enough

When I see her with your baby

See you buy a home

Pass you in town someday

Will it be enough to know?

That you close your eyes and think of me

Will it be enough to be free?

I could never be her

But I still want you

It hurts to be me

Telling the truth

3rd Place

“The Ribcage & The Heart”

Danielle Knibbe

Toronto, Ontario

Same route and the same routine

65 straight down to Queen

But today there’s a hollow ache sitting smack between

Your ribcage and your heart

Sunlight through the windowpane

You close your eyes and let the street’s refrain

Wash over you while you contemplate

Where to go from where you are

All your life, all your life

Revolved around her

All your life, all your life will be divided into

Before and after

Two coffees beside two plates

Two toasts and two soft boiled eggs

One’s eaten and the other’s a blade

Between your ribcage and your heart

Only one side of the bed unmade

There’s still her indent in the pillowcase

The empty rooms echo the empty space

Between your ribcage and your heart

All your life, all your life revolved around her

All your life, all your life will be divided into

Before and after her smile

And her eyes

You’re not sure how nobody else seems to mind it

The birds are still singing, the sun is still shining

But your hand lying empty just keeps on reminding you

All your life, all your life

Revolved around her

All your life, all your life will be divided into

Before and after

Her

4th Place

“Waves”

David McMillin

Chicago, Illinois

Feel midnight blowing

Catch the stars at the speed of sound

In the desert wide open

Where the bar is shutting down

I’m running every red light

At 100 miles an hour

Toward a lover in a dream

With a siren song of sex and power

I want to lose myself in silence

Wake up with an empty mind

Forget the centuries between us

There’s an ocean that can shake these hands

Time is waiting

I’m hesitating

All these days

I’ve never known where to turn

How did we get here?

Where do we go now?

The waves will carry us

Somewhere, somehow

I see the world spinning

In the space behind her eyes

Take me back to the beginning

Pick my best disguise

Nobody needs to see me

Nobody needs to know my name

I’ve been racing through my life

Trying to find a flame

I put my heart into it

I let my breath run through it

I feel my hands move it

I’m getting closer

The sun is burning

I am learning

That all these truths

Have been a secret to me

How did we get here?

Where do we go now?

The waves will carry us

Somewhere, somehow

I wanna lose myself in silence

I wanna wake up with an empty mind

I wanna lose myself in silence

I wanna shake the hands of time

How did we get here?

Where do we go now?

The waves will carry us

Somewhere, somehow

Honorable Mentions

“I’ll Miss Love”

Joe Colavito

Ringwood, New Jersey

“Arms”

Chuck Martin

Gainesville, Florida

“Transitional Man”

Bernie Costello

Allenhurst, New Jersey

“Guardian Angel”

Angelo Santilli

Hopewell Junction, New York

“Triathlete in Training”

Chris Ray

Antioch, Tennessee

“When Love Arrives”

Colten Lyke

Bradenton, Florida

“All of Me”

Amy Dennis

Rockwall, Texas

“Let the River Do The Running”

Deborah Crooks

Alameda, California

“Curb Appeal”

Jennie Hayes Kurtz

Nashville, Tennessee

“Time and Space Begins Tonight”

Brandi McKenzie

Delray Beach, Florida