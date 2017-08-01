We are currently accepting entries for the November/December 2017 Lyric Contest. Enter now for your chance to win a…
- Co-write with Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter John Paul White
- Professional Demo Session (1 song) at Omni Sound Studios
- Round-Trip Flight to Nashville (domestic only)
- Paul Reed Smith SE A20E Guitar
- Sennheiser E935 Microphone
Each of the four finalists have their lyrics printed in American Songwriter, and the bi-monthly winner will be profiled in a one-page Spotlight in the coinciding issue of American Songwriter.
Click here to see the Rules & Deadlines.
Click here to read about the judges.
Watch a video about 2016 Grand Prize Winner Mark Rostenko’s trip to Nashville and enter the contest below. Deadline September 15th at 11:59pm (CST).