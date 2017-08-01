We are currently accepting entries for the November/December 2017 Lyric Contest. Enter now for your chance to win a…

Co-write with Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter John Paul White

Professional Demo Session (1 song) at Omni Sound Studios

Round-Trip Flight to Nashville (domestic only)

Paul Reed Smith SE A20E Guitar

Sennheiser E935 Microphone

Each of the four finalists have their lyrics printed in American Songwriter, and the bi-monthly winner will be profiled in a one-page Spotlight in the coinciding issue of American Songwriter.

Click here to see the Rules & Deadlines.

Click here to read about the judges.

Watch a video about 2016 Grand Prize Winner Mark Rostenko’s trip to Nashville and enter the contest below. Deadline September 15th at 11:59pm (CST).