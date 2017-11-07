John Mellencamp has received a 2018 nomination for the Songwriters Hall of Fame in the performing songwriters category.

Eligible members of the Songwriters Hall of Fame will vote for three performing songwriters by December 17, who will be inducted in June 2018.

Mellencamp has had a long, storied career including 22 Top 40 hits, 13 GRAMMY nominations and countless other awards including the John Steinbeck Award, Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award, ASCAP Foundation’s Champion Award and many more.

His catalog boasts classics like “Jack and Diane,” “Pink Houses,” and “Small Town.”

A musician and humanitarian alike, Mellencamp co-founded Farm Aid in 1985, which has since raised over $50 million to support family farms nationwide.

Mellencamp released his 23rd full-length album Sad Clowns & Hillbillies earlier this year, which climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard Top American Albums Chart, No. 3 on the Top Rock Albums Chart and No. 5 on the Top Albums Chart.