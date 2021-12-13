John Mellencamp Announces New LP ‘Strictly A One-Eyed Jack’ and Shares New Song, “Chasing Rainbows”

Famed American songwriter John Mellencamp announced his next LP, Strictly A One-Eyed Jack, which is set for release on January 21.

The record also features the previously released Bruce Springsteen duet, “Wasted Days,” which you can read more about HERE. It was the first time the two musical titans got together on a song.

To celebrate the announcement, the raspy singer shared his newest single, “Chasing Rainbows,” which you can check out below. The Grammy Award-winning Mellencamp announced the new song on Twitter earlier this week, saying, “New Song #ChasingRainbows out Friday”

For the 70-year-old Seymour, Indiana-born Mellencamp, Strictly A One-Eyed Jack marks his whopping 24th studio record and his latest since the 2017 album, Sad Clowns & Hillbillies.

Mellencamp was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008. Ten years later in 2018, he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Today, his vast catalog is remembered for a number of hits, including songs like “Jack & Diane” and “Hurts So Good.” He has been nominated for 13 Grammy Awards, to date. (With perhaps more on the way!)

Earlier this year, Mellencamp released a new live album, The Good Samaritan Tour 2000. And there was an accompanying DVD narrated by actor Matthew McConaughey.

Mellencamp also recently performed at the renewed 2021 Farm Aid concert, along with big names like Sturgill Simpson, Willie Nelson, Dave Matthews, and Neil Young in September. He is one of the event’s original founding members in 1985.

Album cover by Mellencamp and Joe Spix; Main image by Marc Hauser / Sacks &. Co.