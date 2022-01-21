John Mellencamp Releases New LP ‘Strictly A One-Eyed Jack’

Legendary American singer John Mellencamp has released his latest stunning album, Strictly A One-Eyed Jack.

The new 12-track record, which features Bruce Springsteen on the song, “Wasted Days,” includes some of the artist’s best and most thoughtful work.

Standouts on the new LP include the raspy-voiced sung “I Am A Man That Worries” and “A Life Full Of Rain.”

Check out his duet with Springsteen below. It’s the first official recorded song with the two Hall of Famers. (We hope there’s more!)

For the 70-year-old Seymour, Indiana-born Mellencamp, Strictly A One-Eyed Jack marks his whopping 24th studio record and his latest since the 2017 album, Sad Clowns & Hillbillies.

Mellencamp was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008. Ten years later, in 2018, he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Today, his vast catalog is remembered for a number of hits, including songs like “Jack & Diane” and “Hurts So Good.” He has been nominated for 13 Grammy Awards, to date. (With perhaps more on the way.)

Earlier this year, Mellencamp released a new live album The Good Samaritan Tour 2000, with an accompanying DVD narrated by actor Matthew McConaughey.

Mellencamp also recently performed at the renewed 2021 Farm Aid concert, along with Sturgill Simpson, Willie Nelson, Dave Matthews, and Neil Young in September. He is one of the event’s original founding members in 1985.

Check out another single, “Chasing Rainbows,” from the Grammy Award-winning Mellencamp’s new LP below.

