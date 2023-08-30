Kirk Franklin Ties Record on Gospel Chart with “All Things”

Kirk Franklin is making history on the gospel charts. Franklin recently scored his latest No. 1 on the Billboard Gospel Airplay chart with “All Things” which gives him his 10th No. 1 on the chart. He now ties the record with fellow gospel great and frequent collaborator, Tamela Mann, for having the most No. 1s in the Gospel Airplay chart’s 18-year history.

“All Things” is the lead single of Franklin’s upcoming album, Father’s Day, which follows his 2019 endeavor, Long Live Love. All 12 of his albums thus far have debuted at No. 1 or 2 on the Billboard Gospel Albums chart.

“‘All Things’ being the first single off my upcoming album is very special to me,” Franklin says. “I’m so glad it resonated with the listeners and made it to the top of the Billboard Gospel Airplay chart. This [is my] 10th No. 1, but this one really hits different. Once the full album drops, you’ll see why. Let’s go!”

Among his other chart-topping hits are ‘Looking for You,” “Declaration (This Is It)” and “I Smile.” He’s also known for his many collaborations, including his 1998 interpretation of Bill Withers’ “Lean on Me,” featuring Bono, Mary J. Blige, Mann and others. “Lean on Me” was nominated for three Grammy Awards in 1999, with its parent album, The Nu Nation Project, earning Best Contemporary Soul Gospel Album. Stevie Wonder, Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, TobyMac, and Khalid are among the vast-ranging other artists Franklin has worked with over the years.

Franklin is a 19-time Grammy winner and a 22-time Dove Award winner. He may extend his wins at the latter show, as he’s nominated in five categories at the 2023 Dove Awards, including Song of the Year, Songwriter of the Year – Artist, and two times in Contemporary Gospel Album of the Year for him and Maverick City Music’s Kingdom Book One (Deluxe) and as a producer on Mann’s Overcomer (Deluxe).

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images